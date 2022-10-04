Read full article on original website
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
Peak fall colors arrive up north as foliage races along
Thanks to all the cold nights we've had lately, the fall colors are racing along. Some areas might be hard to keep up with they are changing so fast.
traverseticker.com
Inside Northern Michigan's Housing Shortage
How much new residential development in northern Michigan is enough? City of Traverse City commissioners pondered that question two weeks ago, when Planning Director Shawn Winter shared that more than 600 housing units were currently in development within city limits, not including single-family homes. It’s also a question that housing experts and construction trades professionals in Michigan have been asking over the past year and a half, as the state has cycled through a relative boom in residential building. How much of that development is happening in northern Michigan, and how much of a dent is it making in the area’s oft-discussed housing shortage? The Ticker investigates.
100 Birds Found in MI Rental Home, Feces and Urine Everywhere
A Ypsilanti Township rental home is now ineligible to be used as a rental property after it was found in "horrific" conditions. After a routine rental inspection, an inspector found more than 100 birds living in the house. Some of the birds were in cages but many were not including parrots, a hen, and a bunch of pheasants. Yes, they were just walking freely throughout the home.
Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!
It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Now, I am a homeowner but something seems wrong with this. Imagine finding the home of your dreams. You are ready to start a new era of your life. However, there is a BIG thing standing in your way. After moving to Michigan and starting her medical career, Nicole Geissinger...
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Do You Live In One Of The Best Places In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer - five Great Lakes, four seasons, and countless city and travel destinations like Mackinac Island, Detroit, and the Upper Peninsula just to name a few. Whether you prefer small-town or city life, Michigan has a place for you. That being said, statistics show that...
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Oxford ammo dog arrives in Michigan
A new addition to Oxford High School is settling into her home in metro Detroit. Daisy walked off the tarmac at Oakland County International Airport Thursday evening.
PETS・
How to get a winter’s worth of firewood from Michigan state forests for $20
A special permit from the Department of Natural Resources can help you stay cozy this winter with Michigan-sourced fuelwood for your campfires or wood-burning stove. DNR fuelwood permits allow households to gather up to five cords of dead and downed firewood from state forestland in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula for personal use. The 2022 fuelwood permit costs $20 and is valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors
Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
