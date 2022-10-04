ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers open as 5.5-point underdogs to 49ers in Week 5

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stfow_0iLGDJIA00

The Carolina Panthers are about to enter a particularly tough stretch—with three of the NFC’s four reigning semifinalists awaiting them in the coming weeks. So, you can pretty much bet (perhaps literally) that they’ll be the underdogs throughout this daunting gauntlet.

It all begins at Bank of America Stadium for Week 5, where the Panthers will host the visiting and favored San Francisco 49ers. Tipico Sportsbook, as of late Monday night, has Carolina as 5.5-point dogs in the matchup.

Fresh off a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one plagued by a dull offensive showing, the Panthers are now 1-3 on the young campaign. Their 26-16 defeat was headlined by yet another poor outing from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield completed 22 of his 36 throws for 197 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had five of those incompletions batted—the most in a single game, per Pro Football Focus, over the last five seasons.

Unfortunately, Mayfield and his struggling offense will have, perhaps, the NFL’s best defense awaiting them. In moving to 2-2, the 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Rams—holding the defending champions to just nine points while registering seven sacks and two takeaways.

The odds, in more ways than one, certainly aren’t in Carolina’s favor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Kearse set for comeback, Prescott sits out practice, Gallup's bad bathroom break

The lineup for Sunday’s showdown in Los Angeles is coming into focus. Jayron Kearse looks to be ready to reclaim his spot in what he calls the top safety group in the league, but Dak Prescott appears to be headed for another week of headset duty. A rookie linebacker is finally practicing, and the team now has two specialists filling in for lost long snapper Jake McQuaide. The full injury report for Wednesday has a few other names to keep an eye on, as well, leading up to Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prescott ruled out, Peters doubtful, Pollard a question in Cowboys-Rams final injury report

The injury bug continues to jump up and bite the Cowboys in their rear. The question is whether or not the Rams will present too tough of a matchup for Dallas to overcome as they have the last three weeks. The injury report continues to shuffle names in and out, week by week, but Friday brought about two new names to a growing list for the Week 5 matchup in Los Angeles.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andre Iguodala tweets after report of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at practice

On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced of an altercation between a pair of Golden State Warriors teammates at practice. According to The Athletic, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole met face-to-face in a “heated exchange” that led to a physical altercation between the players. Green reportedly “forcefully struck” Poole leading to the two needing to be separated before practice quickly came to a close, per The Athletic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Panthers#American Football#Sports#Nfc#Bank Of America Stadium#The Arizona Cardinals#Pro Football Focus#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy