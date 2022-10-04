An extra legislative session called by the governor came to a close on Oct. 4 with the passage of a historic tax cut that will save Missouri taxpayers as much as $1 billion and an agriculture bill that provides $40 million of tax credits to support Missouri farmers. The governor signed the two bills into law the following day, putting the final seal of approval on one of the most successful extra legislative sessions in recent memory.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO