Missouri State

mo.gov

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s Legislative Column for Oct. 7, 2022

An extra legislative session called by the governor came to a close on Oct. 4 with the passage of a historic tax cut that will save Missouri taxpayers as much as $1 billion and an agriculture bill that provides $40 million of tax credits to support Missouri farmers. The governor signed the two bills into law the following day, putting the final seal of approval on one of the most successful extra legislative sessions in recent memory.
mo.gov

Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Legislative Column for Oct. 6, 2022

If you read my previous legislative column, you may recall the General Assembly was back in Jefferson City for an extra legislative session called by the governor. There were two issues before the Legislature: passing a historic tax cut, and enacting a package of incentives to support Missouri’s agricultural producers. I’m happy to report that my colleagues and I rose to the challenge and delivered on both aspects of the governor’s call.
mo.gov

Spooktacular Halloween event planned at Wakonda State Park Oct. 22

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 6, 2022 – Join Wakonda State Park team members for a Spooktacular Halloween event from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place in Boulder Lake and Wakonda Lake campgrounds. Registered campers may participate in a campsite decorating contest with prizes awarded to the top three campsites. Children may also trick-or-treat in the campgrounds.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mo.gov

Pomme de Terre State Park hosts a Halloween Spooktacular Oct. 22

11 a.m. – Halloween Safety. Meet our park ranger at the Hermitage amphitheater for a presentation on Halloween safety tips. Concessions will have food available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and visit with our staff and one another!. 1 p.m. – Pumpkin Carving Contest. Bring...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

