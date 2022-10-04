Read full article on original website
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s Legislative Column for Oct. 7, 2022
An extra legislative session called by the governor came to a close on Oct. 4 with the passage of a historic tax cut that will save Missouri taxpayers as much as $1 billion and an agriculture bill that provides $40 million of tax credits to support Missouri farmers. The governor signed the two bills into law the following day, putting the final seal of approval on one of the most successful extra legislative sessions in recent memory.
Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Legislative Column for Oct. 6, 2022
If you read my previous legislative column, you may recall the General Assembly was back in Jefferson City for an extra legislative session called by the governor. There were two issues before the Legislature: passing a historic tax cut, and enacting a package of incentives to support Missouri’s agricultural producers. I’m happy to report that my colleagues and I rose to the challenge and delivered on both aspects of the governor’s call.
Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome Lighted Red in Honor of Fallen Firefighters
Jefferson City — Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted red beginning at sunset on Saturday, October 8 until sunrise on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in honor of fallen firefighters. The lighting coincides with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and...
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 7, 2022 – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit...
Felix Vallé House State Historic Site hosts Rural Heritage Day Oct. 22
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 7, 2022 – Celebrate the wide array of history from 1750 to 1950 with the team members at Felix Vallé State Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, during Rural Heritage Day. Demonstrators will be on site showcasing crafts and...
Spooktacular Halloween event planned at Wakonda State Park Oct. 22
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 6, 2022 – Join Wakonda State Park team members for a Spooktacular Halloween event from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place in Boulder Lake and Wakonda Lake campgrounds. Registered campers may participate in a campsite decorating contest with prizes awarded to the top three campsites. Children may also trick-or-treat in the campgrounds.
Pomme de Terre State Park hosts a Halloween Spooktacular Oct. 22
11 a.m. – Halloween Safety. Meet our park ranger at the Hermitage amphitheater for a presentation on Halloween safety tips. Concessions will have food available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and visit with our staff and one another!. 1 p.m. – Pumpkin Carving Contest. Bring...
