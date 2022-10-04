Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Linda Evangelista responds to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt: ‘Fashion made me sad’
Linda Evangelista has responded to Kanye West’s controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter“ t-shirt. The rapper and designer staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during the annual cultural event, in which both he and a number of his models wore t-shirts with the contentious slogan emblazoned across the front.
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle
Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Candace Owens Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West
Kanye West's friendship with right-wing pundit Candace Owens appears to be still going strong as both of them were spotted together wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts at Ye's recent fashion show. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West put on a last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection in...
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'
T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
