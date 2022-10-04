Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Two Americans and a Dane win Nobel Prize for Chemistry
Three scientists were jointly awarded this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely. Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K....
France 24
French novelist, memoirist Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize for Literature
French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory", the award-giving body said on Thursday. Ernaux, whose work is mostly autobiographical, is 82. The prize is awarded by the...
France 24
US author Jennifer Egan: 'Reading is a form of resistance'
Her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "A Visit from the Goon Squad" charmed readers in 2010 and was hailed by critics as a true literary engagement with the age of tech. Jennifer Egan's latest novel "The Candy House" explores the evolution of the online space and how it is rewiring our interactions, inclinations and perception of the world. Egan tells us about her experimental approach to her craft and explains why, when our attention spans have become hard currency, deep and reflective reading can be a form of resistance.
France 24
Booker Prize winner Marlon James on writing the 'African Game of Thrones'
Salmon Rushdie described him as "one of the most important voices of his literary generation" and "an author who must be read". Booker Prize winner Marlon James speaks to Eve Jackson about his trilogy dubbed the "African Game of Thrones". The first book of the epic fantasy series the Dark Star trilogy, "Black Leopard, Red Wolf", has been translated into French and more than 20 other languages. It's set in ancient Africa and explores personal identity, the pursuit of truth and the limits of power. The book also reclaims an Africa where gender fluidity was accepted in the time before colonialisation.
Comments / 0