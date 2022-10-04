ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants sign A.J. Klein to practice squad

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
The New York Giants held workouts at team facilities in East Rutherford on Monday, which were highlighted by safety Landon Collins. However, it was a former Dave Gettleman draft pick that was ultimately signed.

The Giants have added linebacker A.J. Klein, who spent two seasons with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll in Buffalo, to their practice squad.

The 31-year-old Klein was a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2013 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with the team before joining the New Orleans Saints for two years and then spending two seasons with the Bills.

In 134 career games (80 starts), Klein has recorded 449 tackles (307 solo, 43 for a loss), 27 QB hits, 15.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 20 passes defensed, four interceptions and one touchdown.

Klein earned a 53.3 Pro Football Focus grade in 2021. His best season came in 2015 when he earned a 79.8.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Klein may have been signed to the practice squad but is expected to find his way to the 53-man roster in the coming days/weeks.

With linebacker Jaylon Smith having been signed to the active roster last week, the Giants had an open spot on their practice squad.

