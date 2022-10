The Seattle Mariners have won the first game in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays by a final score of 4-0. In the first inning, Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, advancing to first. Ty France grounded out, advancing Rodriguez to second. A double by Eugenio Suarez drove Rodriguez home, giving the Mariners the 1-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO