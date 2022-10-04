ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Deputies: Clay County youth academy employee arrested for having relations with camper

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An arrest warrant from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was issued this Saturday to an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy, or FLYCA.

Libby Chrome, age 28, has been arrested on charges regarding an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old camper.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office special victims unit is investigating and has gathered evidence from the victim’s cell phone. Reports state that the victim’s mother provided the sheriff’s office with after she discovered the victim had been using the cell-phone to communicate with Chrome since late May.

Officers spoke with Chrome in July and based on the interview and physical evidence gathered, which includes love notes, emails, and text messages, it has been determined by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office that Chrome had an inappropriate relationship with a student while holding a position of authority.

Libby Chrome is currently being held at the Clay County Jail.

