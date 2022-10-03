ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Sea turtle nests wiped out by Hurricane Ian

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VaVb_0iLG6A8700

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol posted on their Facebook page that 11 of the sea turtle nests were gone.

Five of the turtle nests still remain in central and south locations of the beach.

According to Mickler’s Landing, since it is so late in the season they do no expect any new nest.

Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol continue to monitor the remaining nests.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Fall list: 2022 pumpkin patches, hayrides, events in your area

It’s officially Fall and the pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses, and more spooktacular events are back!. News4JAX has compiled a 2022 list — including eight Florida counties and Georgia — of the best pumpkin patches and events in your area! Check them out below. (Want to add your event or pumpkin patch to the list? Email CLuter@wjxt.com)
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Lifestyle
News4Jax.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Nests#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Landing Turtle Patrol
ESPN 690

After Hurricane Ian Jacksonville beaches are back open

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville beaches are open but still took a beating from Hurricane Ian. Now the concern has turned to beach erosion and washed-up debris. The water at Jacksonville Beach is calm again but Hurricane Ian churned up some debris now left behind. “I’ve seen a few...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
ESPN 690

READ USA hosts Peace In The Pages today at TIAA Field

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — READ USA hosts Peace In The Pages on Friday, October 7, at TIAA Bank Field from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. READ USA is a non profit organization that remains “lazer focused on closing the reading gap.” Geared to students from under-resourced communities, READ USA provides “book choice, ownership, peer to peer tutoring, and multi-cultural literacy programming” as well as literacy development instruction for educators.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Adoption Love Story Could Win $100,000 for Clay County Animal Services

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Petco Love and Clay County Animal Services are looking for stories about pets adopted through Clay County. Submit a greatest “Love Story” showcasing how an adopted pet/s changed lives, and the Shelter at Clay County Animal Services could win up to $100,000 to support their ongoing life-saving efforts within the community. The winner will also receive additional prizes through Petco.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

1928 Cuban Bistro chooses Fernandina Beach for expansion

Owners of 1928 Cuban Bistro intend to open their fifth location in January on Amelia Island in Nassau County. The bistro will lease the former Amelia Island Tea House at 122 S. Eighth St. in Fernandina Beach’s historic district. The 2,292-square-foot space is represented by Amelia Coastal Realty of Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

The Best Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals & Halloween Fun in Jacksonville

If you’re ready to break out the plaid and sip on a pumpkin spiced latte, this fall the Jacksonville Moms event guide is for you! They have the scoop on the area’s best ways to celebrate fall — from pumpkin patches and fall festivals to Halloween fun and Trick-or-Treating around Jacksonville. Jacksonville Mom Co-Owner Megan Kilis stopped by the studio to give us tips on how to navigate fall family activities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants

The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.
ORANGE PARK, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy