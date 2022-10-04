ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Vilano Beach man builds makeshift dune, protects neighbors from storm surge

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJQK1_0iLG5iq400

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Chris McKinney lives on Viejo Street, an area known as ‘Old Porpoise Point,’ which is familiar with storm surges and flooding. Neighbors said Hurricanes Matthew and Irma hit hard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Our initiation was Irma. We settled the house, didn’t even move in, and got washed out,” said Pat Miller, a resident along the street.

He was prepared for a similar situation during Hurricane Ian. However, Miller did not deal with any major flooding because of his neighbor’s efforts.

McKinney rented a Bobcat and built a makeshift dune to protect the neighborhood. Cellphone video shared with Action News Jax shows water crashing up over the dune and McKinney then used his jet ski to push the water back into the ocean.

“We were out here for essentially two days. When we got caught up with the water, we’d be cleaning up the mud and everything else. The next time the tide would come in and we’d fight it again,” McKinney said. “[If we didn’t do anything], we would’ve had three to four feet of water inside the houses.”

Now the neighborhood is calling McKinney a hero for his actions.

“All of us are just so indebted to him for saving the property, saving the street,” Miller said.

‘New Porpoise Point’ also dealt with flooding after the tide brought water down Porpoise Point Drive. The county recently received a permit for a project to better protect the neighborhood from flooding.

Neighbors along Viejo Street are asking for the same. Action News Jax asked the county about any plans in the area. A representative said they are working to find out what’s being done, and we will update this story when we hear back

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN 690

Hurricane Ian Relief: Neighbors in Need

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax along with other Cox Media Group stations across the southeast, have partnered with the American Red Cross to help get some much-needed relief to those hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working to provide food,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With hurricane Ian expected bring heavy rains and potential flooding to Jacksonville and surrounding areas, Action News Jax set out to see how residents in the flood-prone riverside area are preparing this storm. With hurricane Ian expected bring heavy rains and potential flooding to Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dune#Storm Surge#Bobcat
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside

Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
People

Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise

A 72-year-old man who attempted to drain his pool in the middle of Hurricane Ian has died, along with a 38-year-old man who hydroplaned during the storm The death toll continues to rise since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. A 72-year-old man from Deltona died after going outside to drain his pool, the Volusia County Sheriff's Department said in a release Thursday morning. Authorities believe he put a hose down a canal that was 30 feet wide in an attempt to drain the pool. The canal had "a...
DELTONA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack

A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
LARGO, FL
WESH

2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
FLORIDA STATE
DogTime

Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger

Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy