ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

2022 Beaches Oktoberfest needs volunteers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBIDh_0iLG57SY00

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The 2022 Beaches Oktoberfest is looking for people to help with its nonprofit partners. Volunteers will be needed when the party gets started on Oct. 7 through Oct. 8th. The yearly event will take place at the Seawalk Pavilion at 75 1st St. N., Jacksonville Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Volunteer positions include working the festival’s check-in tent, VIP hospitality area, kids zone, and more.

Those who register and volunteer will be provided with an event T-shirt, a ticket to attend the festival the day they’re not volunteering, community service hours if desired, and a catered meal.

Volunteers are reminded to wear closed toed shoes and to please bring only personal items that you may need that will fit into your pockets. Lockers won’t be provided.

Food and water will be provided, and it’s recommended to bring your phone charger.

You can visit the online sign-up form by clicking here.

For more information and/or questions, please email charities@904happyhour.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 690

Hurricane Ian Relief: Neighbors in Need

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax along with other Cox Media Group stations across the southeast, have partnered with the American Red Cross to help get some much-needed relief to those hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working to provide food,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Clay County Donation Drive

CLAY COUNTY, Floa. — The Clay County Sheriffs Office is hosting a donation drive this week. Donations needed noted on the enclosed flyer. Drop-off location - The Clay County Fairgrounds, 2493 SR 16, Green Cove Springs. Cash donations are also being accepted through Venmo and Paypal. In a recently...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Jacksonville school responds to controversial homework assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A private Christian school is responding after an investigation into a second grade homework assignment and a student being removed from the classroom. Action News Jax told you two weeks ago when a second grade student brought home a homework assignment that read, “send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bath tub.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

After Hurricane Ian Jacksonville beaches are back open

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville beaches are open but still took a beating from Hurricane Ian. Now the concern has turned to beach erosion and washed-up debris. The water at Jacksonville Beach is calm again but Hurricane Ian churned up some debris now left behind. “I’ve seen a few...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
ESPN 690

JTA Clay Community Transportation Offers Free Rides in October

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As noted in a recent press release:. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority and Clay Community Transportation Program will offer free rides during October through Fleming Island, Gainesville, Green Cove Springs, Keystone Heights, Middleburg, Orange Park, and Penney Farms. Rides will be offered on the following:. The...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Lovely fall weather continues

Jacksonville, Fl — This morning’s low temperatures were the coolest since April - a true taste of autumn that has lasted several days. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says humidity remains low, allowing morning lows to fall below average. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky throughout...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Sea turtle nests wiped out by Hurricane Ian

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol posted on their Facebook page that 11 of the sea turtle nests were gone. Five of the turtle nests still remain in central and south locations of the beach. According to Mickler’s Landing, since it is so late in...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Beaches#Oktoberfest#Charity#Travel Beach#Linus Travel
ESPN 690

Multiple buildings destroyed in westside fire

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says three buildings that were under construction burned and are now a complete loss. Crews responded early today to Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. JFRD spokesman Eric Prosswimmer says they encountered a new construction project with no power and no one inside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple crashes have tied up traffic I-95 southbound through St. Augustine. Three semi trucks are involved in the crash near SR 207. No one was hurt in the crash. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
ESPN 690

JSO safely locates missing 7-year-old in Lakewood

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — UPDATE: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that Liam Clifton was safely located. No other details where released. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 7-year-old boy. Liam Clifton, who goes by “Lee Lee,” was last seen...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Body discovered in retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A man is dead after what’s believed to be a drowning in a retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment complex in the area of Western Way off of Southside Boulevard early Tuesday morning after someone was heard screaming for help from the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Charities
ESPN 690

Still dry but gradually warmer to end the week

Jacksonville, Fl — After falling to the lowest temperatures since April, we are beginning a gradual warming trend. We stay dry again today with temperatures in the mid-80s and lots of sunshine. With lower humidity, overnight lows fall into the 50s. Friday is looking sunny and warm with highs...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Putnam County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Putnam County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

American Red Cross offering tips on how to stay safe after the storm

Jacksonville FL — Now that Ian is moving away from Northeast Florida, The American Red Cross is offering tips on how to stay safe after the storm. Christian Smith with the Red Cross says if your power goes out make sure you don’t use candles as an alternative light source since it is a fire danger, she also says to keep your fridge closed as much as possible if you don’t have an alternative way to keep your food cold.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy