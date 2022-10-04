ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Kentucky voters to decide constitutional amendment on abortion in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A constitutional amendment concerning abortion will be on the ballot in Kentucky in November. The showdown over the ballot measure comes amid the latest abortion-related court battle. Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled in August that the state’s near-total abortion ban will stay in place while it reviews...
hancockclarion.com

Committee finds massive support for legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky

An advisory committee appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear reported that most Kentuckians who submitted online comments support legalizing the medical use of marijuana, or cannabis, and that no one spoke against it at the four town-hall meetings the committee held across the state in July. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky...
My 1053 WJLT

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
Financial Regulation News

kcountry1057.com

152,230 Kentuckians face food insecurity in the Heartland, new data shows

Kaitlyn Jackson, Marketing & Communications Manager. The study provides insights into food insecurity among Taylor County residents. October 5, 2022 – The latest “Map the Meal Gap” data from Feeding America shows that 152,230 people in Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland’s (FAKH) 42-county service area were food insecure in 2020.
wymt.com

Commission meeting on how Kentucky will spend drug settlement money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group charged with administering millions of dollars in drug settlement money is meeting Tuesday in Frankfort. Kentucky received millions of dollars from drug companies, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron charged the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how that money will be spent. The...
WLWT 5

Election guide 2022: Who's running for office in Ohio, Kentucky?

Election Day for the November midterms is quickly approaching. Early voting starts on Oct. 12. In each election, Ohio's voters decide the fate of candidates and issues on their ballot. In 2022, voters throughout Ohio will cast their ballots for local candidates and issues. Ahead of the mid-term elections, we...
WBKO

‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous...
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
hancockclarion.com

Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
wdrb.com

5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
starvedrock.media

Kentucky support of medical marijuana near unanimous, panel says

(The Center Square) – A report on medical marijuana published by a task force convened by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows overwhelming support for its legalization in the state. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee received more than 3,500 comments from the public through Aug. 12, and 98.6%...
KFVS12

spectrumnews1.com

Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools

AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
