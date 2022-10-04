Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Suit filed by Jewish women against Kentucky abortion law claim it violates religious freedom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit filed by three Jewish women claims Kentucky's current abortion laws are unconstitutional and violate their religious freedom. The suit filed on behalf of Lisa Sobel, Jessica Kalb and Sarah Baron was filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. All...
wdrb.com
Kentucky voters to decide constitutional amendment on abortion in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A constitutional amendment concerning abortion will be on the ballot in Kentucky in November. The showdown over the ballot measure comes amid the latest abortion-related court battle. Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled in August that the state’s near-total abortion ban will stay in place while it reviews...
hancockclarion.com
Committee finds massive support for legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky
An advisory committee appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear reported that most Kentuckians who submitted online comments support legalizing the medical use of marijuana, or cannabis, and that no one spoke against it at the four town-hall meetings the committee held across the state in July. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky...
EXPLAINER: Two Ky. constitutional amendments on the ballot
This November, Kentucky voters will find two proposed constitutional changes on their ballots. But what exactly are they voting on?
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state residents favor legalizing medical cannabis, according to feedback from the governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.© Shutterstock “Polling suggests 90 percent of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis. Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it,” Beshear said. […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
kcountry1057.com
152,230 Kentuckians face food insecurity in the Heartland, new data shows
Kaitlyn Jackson, Marketing & Communications Manager. The study provides insights into food insecurity among Taylor County residents. October 5, 2022 – The latest “Map the Meal Gap” data from Feeding America shows that 152,230 people in Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland’s (FAKH) 42-county service area were food insecure in 2020.
wymt.com
Commission meeting on how Kentucky will spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group charged with administering millions of dollars in drug settlement money is meeting Tuesday in Frankfort. Kentucky received millions of dollars from drug companies, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron charged the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how that money will be spent. The...
WLWT 5
Election guide 2022: Who's running for office in Ohio, Kentucky?
Election Day for the November midterms is quickly approaching. Early voting starts on Oct. 12. In each election, Ohio's voters decide the fate of candidates and issues on their ballot. In 2022, voters throughout Ohio will cast their ballots for local candidates and issues. Ahead of the mid-term elections, we...
WBKO
‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous...
Ky. committee finds strong support for medical cannabis
Through town halls, polling and online comments, the committee found many Kentuckians believe cannabis can help with conditions like PTSD.
14news.com
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
Goodbye, Good Riddance: Louisville NAACP Demands AG Daniel Cameron Resign For Mishandling Of Breonna Taylor Case
It appears that Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is having no more of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s perpetual tap dance routine and the organization is demanding that Cameron resign “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”
hancockclarion.com
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
wdrb.com
5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
starvedrock.media
Kentucky support of medical marijuana near unanimous, panel says
(The Center Square) – A report on medical marijuana published by a task force convened by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows overwhelming support for its legalization in the state. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee received more than 3,500 comments from the public through Aug. 12, and 98.6%...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their...
spectrumnews1.com
Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools
AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
BET
Louisville NAACP Calls For Kentucky Attorney General To Resign Over Breonna Taylor Case Or Face Impeachment
The Louisville NAACP on Friday (Sept. 30) called on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign over his steadfast defense of law enforcement in the fatal 2020 police shooting of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. If he declines to step down, the civil rights organization will urge state...
'He wasn't even allowed on the phone': Kentucky mother speaks out against domestic violence
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — About 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men have experienced some kind of domestic violence between an intimate partner, according to the CDC. Dennis Devers Jr. was supposedly killed by his wife in October 2021. His mom, Geraldine Devers, said he was a family man who loved horses but he had started to become distant after meeting his wife.
