Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
If Liverpool want to cancel the apocalypse at any time this season, today would be a super-duper time to start. Unfortunately, Arsenal are flying high at the moment, and a victory today would put the gunners back at the top of the table. Alternatively, a win would take the Reds up to 7th in the table, but just three points off the Top 4. It’s already a long way back toward the top, but getting back in the winning habit will be necessary if the Reds want to salvage this season.
Everton v Manchester United: Premier League – live
Will Manchester United get the better of a resurgent Everton this evening? Find out with Luke McLaughlin
Christian Pulisic likes the way Chelsea are ‘working at the moment’
Christian Pulisic made his first start under Graham Potter yesterday, and promptly scored his first goal of the season. It was in effect the winning goal, coming early in the second half and pretty much putting the game to bed after Chelsea had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time but Wolves had come out of the break with renewed impetus and fight.
How should Chelsea line up against Wolves to make it three wins in a row?
Chelsea’s next game is upon us already, with the Blues hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday. While the narrative thrust will be largely provided by the return of Diego Costa to Stamford Bridge, the more relevant concern for us should be whether we can build on the momentum created by the back-to-back wins over the past week. Wolves have struggled this season — they have just one win so far and have scored just three goals, the fewest of any team in the Premier League — and will be under interim management after sacking Bruno Lage.
Virgil Van Dijk Looking Forward To Upcoming Trip To Glasgow
When Liverpool travel to Glasgow on Wednesday for their Champions League match against Rangers, it will mark the first time Virgil van Dijk has been back to the city since he left Celtic to join Southampton in 2015. Glasgow was the first place van Dijk played outside of his native Netherlands, and he is excited to make a return to the city where he started his journey to becoming one of the best defenders in the Premier League.
Everton vs Manchester United: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton take on Manchester United in the Premier League looking to keep their six-game unbeaten run going even while trying to make it three wins in a row. The Toffees will be buoyed by an ebullient Goodison Park crowd that lives for nights like tonight when the lights are on at the Grand Old Lady as we try to capture these fleeting moments before it’s time to bid farewell to what will soon become the Blues’ old home.
Manchester City Dispose of Saints, Win 4-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City are winners on the day. Goals from Haaland, Foden ans Mahrez made it an enjoyable night at the Etihad. City go top and are still undefeated and earn a nice clean sheet!. We move, on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “For Kevin - especially Kevin - to...
Bournemouth vs Leicester City Preview and Prediction: Which club seizes momentum?
BOU Form - LDWDD. TV: Peacock (USA), BT Sport Score - Studio Updates Only (UK) Both Leicester City and Bournemouth are experiencing their best runs of form since the start of the league campaign. For Leicester, this meant getting their first win of the season. The Foxes had an offensive explosion and battered Nottingham Forest for a dominate 4-0 victory.
Fabinho Sees Arsenal Match As Opportunity
On Sunday, Liverpool head down to London to take on the current league leaders Arsenal. The Reds are not in a good moment, suffering of their worst starts to a season in years. The difficulties start with several key injuries, but that is not the whole story. The team looks lost on the pitch at times, frequently conceding the first goal in games and lacking their usual cutting edge in front of goal.
View From The Enemy: Q&A With An Arsenal Fan
We sat down with Aaron from the Short Fuse to ask about Arsenal’s season so far. I answered his questions here. TLO: Decent start to the season for Arsenal. Are Arsenal fully back? What’s the key to the good start?. TSF: I think Arsenal are fully back and...
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Southampton
Manchester City host Southampton in Premier League action and our contributors have their ideas on how the match will play out. We start off as always with our very own Manc Pete. It should be noted that Pete nailed the scoreline against Copenhagen with a shout of City 5-0 FCC.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur look to get back to winning ways once again as they make a trip to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion. Spurs aren’t exactly striking fear into the hearts of opponents right now after settling for a scoreless draw in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt midweek. As supporters get a little restless, Heung-Min Son and Antonio Conte specifically have been calling for patience and calm as the squad figures out their issues in attack and try to find the form that saw them putting teams to the sword down the stretch last season.
Christopher Vivell set to join Chelsea as technical director after leaving RB Leipzig
Christopher Vivell was “dismissed” today by RB Leipzig, clearing the way for the 35-year-old to take the Chelsea technical director job, as rumored for the past week. Vivell’s departure seems less than amicable from the Red Bull flagship, given just a brief statement citing “differing views”. Vivell had been the technical director at Leipzig since 2020 and was the head of scouting at RB Salzburg for several years before then. Leipzig had recently announced the hiring of Max Eberl from Borussia Mönchengladbach, who will be joining them on December 15. Vivell had admitted that the definition of all their roles (including Oliver Minztlaff and Florian Scholz) wasn’t quite clear. As confirmed by today’s statement, Eberl will in fact take over for Vivell.
Opposition Lowdown: Michael Beale’s QPR
Queens Park Rangers finished last season 11th place in the Championship, having recorded 19 wins throughout the season. They have had a strong start to their current campaign, sitting in fourth place having seen six wins, three draws and three losses so far. Their form away from home has been stronger than at home at Loftus Road, with Rangers picking up 13 of their 21 points on their travels.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Chelsea cult hero Diego Costa returns to Stamford Bridge this weekend for the first time since the end of the 2016-17 season and the associated title celebrations on the final day of that season. Costa never got a “proper” farewell as his relationship with then Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was cut off with the “thanks for the seasono” (sic) text, so one would imagine Dee-ay-go will get his long-overdue appreciation this weekend.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: exorcising the demons
If there has been one word to typify this Arsenal FC side so far this season, it would have to be “different.” From pundits to reporters to bloggers (hi!), this year’s Arsenal side has been called “different” from previous iterations countless times already. From their performances to their mentality to their camaraderie, everything about this season has felt like the Gunners have finally taken that next major step in their quest to reclaim a spot among the game’s elite sides.
Midfielder ‘ready to go’, could make Everton debut
Everton brought in eight players during this summer’s transfer window as Frank Lampard looked to revamp the squad that fought tooth and nail to secure Premier League survival late last season. While a number of those players have already made a big impact on the side, it’s youngster James...
Dejan Kulusevski to miss Tottenham’s trip to Brighton
This shouldn’t be news to anybody, but due to the death of Gian Piero Ventrone yesterday we didn’t get our usual Antonio Conte press conference, and hence didn’t get team news. But the news is unsurprising: The Athletic (£) is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski will miss Spurs’ match tomorrow against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AmEx.
Five Things From A Late Loss At QPR
A loss which bookended a frantic six days that contained a win, a draw and this defeat against QPR. On the surface of it, the performance and result were a disappointment. This fixture would always be a tough ask with QPR themselves flying high, but this was a game too far for some.
Rumour Mongering: Reds To Offer Joe Gomez And Cash For Lazio Midfielder
With Liverpool in need of at least one midfield signing in the next set of transfer windows and the Jude Bellingham sweepstakes heating up, the football rumour mill is looking for alternative options for the Reds. The latest of those options is Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić. According to Italian outlet CMW, Liverpool are ready to battle it out with Juventus, Manchester United, and Chelsea for the Serbian’s signature.
