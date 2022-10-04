ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoglobe.com

Visa Partners With FTX To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in 40 Countries

Less than nine months after launching a FTX-branded Visa crypto debit card in the U.S., the popular crypto exchange intends to make the card available to its customers in 40 more countries. Here is how FTX Co-Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”) first announced the FTX Card on 21 January...
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Going to $15 in Long Term, Says Founder of Crypto Capital Venture

On Monday (October 3), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, gave his long-term price target for Cardano ($ADA). On 13 May 2022, when $ADA was trading around $0.5562, Gambardello talked about $ADA’s performance...
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: Total Value Locked on Cardano’s DeFi Ecosystem Drops to 8-Month Low

The total value locked (TVL) on the decentralized finance ecosystem of smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA) has dropped to an 8-month low amid a wider downturn in the total value locked on cryptocurrency networks, as investors move away from risk assets. According to data from DeFi tracker DeFiLlama, the total...
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: All Six On-Chain Metrics Monitored by Cardano Foundation Went Up in September

On Thursday (October 6), Cardano Foundation delivered good news for $ADA HODLers in the form of the latest monthly on-chain stats for Cardano. Cardano Foundation is “an independent Swiss-based non-profit that oversees and supervises the advancement of Cardano.” It is the legal custodian of the Cardano brand and it collaborates with IOG and EMURGO to “ensure that Cardano is being developed and promoted as a secure, transparent, and accountable solution for positive global change.” Cardano Foundation “sets the direction for decentralized economic empowerment, working with regulators in different jurisdictions to shape blockchain legislation and commercial standards, and empowering the Cardano community to leverage the Cardano protocol to solve real-life problems.”
cryptoglobe.com

Astar Network And MarketAcross Team Up To Coordinate Polkadot Summit SF

San Francisco, California, 6th October, 2022, Chainwire. Upcoming summit centered on smart contracts to feature renowned industry experts covering Web3 topics including infrastructure development, privacy, scalability, automation, and investing. Complementing San Francisco Blockchain Week, Astar Network has partnered with Market Across to organize the “Polkadot Summit: The Future of Smart...
