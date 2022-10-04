Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Over $930 Million in $BTC As Supply on Exchanges Drops to 4-Year Low
Bitcoin ($BTC) whales have been on a massive accumulation frenzy over the last few days, adding up as much as 46,173 BTC to their wallets since September 27 in a move that “has been a rarity in 2022.”. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, BTC whales have been selling...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Could Be Trading at ‘Generational Bottom’, Says Popular Crypto Analyst
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could currently be trading at a “generational bottom,” arguing that while the cryptocurrency’s price may still drop further from current levels, in the future the difference won’t be significant. In a recently published...
cryptoglobe.com
Visa Partners With FTX To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in 40 Countries
Less than nine months after launching a FTX-branded Visa crypto debit card in the U.S., the popular crypto exchange intends to make the card available to its customers in 40 more countries. Here is how FTX Co-Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”) first announced the FTX Card on 21 January...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Going to $15 in Long Term, Says Founder of Crypto Capital Venture
On Monday (October 3), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, gave his long-term price target for Cardano ($ADA). On 13 May 2022, when $ADA was trading around $0.5562, Gambardello talked about $ADA’s performance...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano: Average $ADA Transaction Fees Dropped After Vasil, Along With on-Chain Activity
The average fee paid to move funds across the Cardano ($ADA) blockchain dropped after the implementation of the Vasil hard fork, which brought in numerous improvements to the network. Fes dropped along with its on-chain activity. According to CryptoCompare’s latest Asset Report, the Vasil hard fork brought several improvements to...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Analyst Says Cardano Will Impress Institutional Investors, ‘Really, Really Positive’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has revealed that they believe Cardano ($ADA) and Algorand ($ALGO) are two smart contract platforms to keep an eye on in the future, suggesting the price of these assets could explode if they impress institutional investors. The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau, Guy, said in a...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Total Value Locked on Cardano’s DeFi Ecosystem Drops to 8-Month Low
The total value locked (TVL) on the decentralized finance ecosystem of smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA) has dropped to an 8-month low amid a wider downturn in the total value locked on cryptocurrency networks, as investors move away from risk assets. According to data from DeFi tracker DeFiLlama, the total...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Cardano-Powered Algrithmic Stablecoin Djed ($DJED) Undergoing Final Audit
Recently, FinTech startup COTI Group, the issuer of algorithmic stablecoin Djed (which is built on Cardano), shared with the Cardano community some important details about the current status of the project. What Is Djed ($DJED)?. On 26 September 2021, day two of the two-day Cardano Summit 2021, IO Global (IOG),...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: All Six On-Chain Metrics Monitored by Cardano Foundation Went Up in September
On Thursday (October 6), Cardano Foundation delivered good news for $ADA HODLers in the form of the latest monthly on-chain stats for Cardano. Cardano Foundation is “an independent Swiss-based non-profit that oversees and supervises the advancement of Cardano.” It is the legal custodian of the Cardano brand and it collaborates with IOG and EMURGO to “ensure that Cardano is being developed and promoted as a secure, transparent, and accountable solution for positive global change.” Cardano Foundation “sets the direction for decentralized economic empowerment, working with regulators in different jurisdictions to shape blockchain legislation and commercial standards, and empowering the Cardano community to leverage the Cardano protocol to solve real-life problems.”
cryptoglobe.com
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Could Explode After Accumulation Phase, Says Crypto Analyst Who Called 2018’s Market Bottom
A top cryptocurrency strategist that has gained a large following on social media after accurately calling bitcoin’s 2018 bear market bottom above $3,000 has revealed that they believe the price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could soon explode. The pseudonymous analyst, known as Smart Contractor on social media,...
cryptoglobe.com
Jim Cramer Confirms Profits from $BTC and $ETH Paid for a Farm and a Boat Respectively
On Friday (October 7), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer talked about his gains from crypto trading. Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet.
cryptoglobe.com
Astar Network And MarketAcross Team Up To Coordinate Polkadot Summit SF
San Francisco, California, 6th October, 2022, Chainwire. Upcoming summit centered on smart contracts to feature renowned industry experts covering Web3 topics including infrastructure development, privacy, scalability, automation, and investing. Complementing San Francisco Blockchain Week, Astar Network has partnered with Market Across to organize the “Polkadot Summit: The Future of Smart...
