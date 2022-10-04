Read full article on original website
South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline by Friday
Time is ticking! In-person, voter registration for South Carolinians ends Friday, October 7th. The deadline to register by email/fax or online is Sunday, October 9th. If you are registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 11th. Visit the South Carolina Election Commission website for more information on...
SC farmer sues SLED, Attorney General for allegedly destroying millions in legal hemp crop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina farmer is suing SLED, the SC Attorney General's Office, and the SC Department of Agriculture for an alleged conspiracy to illegally destroy millions of dollars of his legal hemp crop. According to his attorneys, the lawsuit details multiple and ongoing incidents where...
'It's been all hands on deck,' Florida congressman says of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
WASHINGTON (TND) — Major storm recovery efforts have been underway after Hurricane Ian slammed southwestern Florida last week. Homes and businesses were destroyed and at least 75 Floridians were confirmed dead due to the hurricane and its aftermath. My area is devastated," Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican who represents...
South Carolina State Fair returns for 153rd year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether you go to indulge in the many food options ride the rides, or for the entertainment, the South Carolina State Fair is back with a full lineup of food, entertainment, and traditional favorites. For food lovers, this year's event will feature more than 90...
Cunningham calls chicken "Henrietta McMaster" during press conference
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham held a press conference this morning in North Charleston. He then brought a chicken to represent McMaster's cowardness in not having other debates outside of the one currently scheduled. "I'd like to introduce to all of ya'll little...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extends gas tax suspension following Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an order extending the state's suspension of the gas tax. Citing concerns over supply chain issues following Hurricane Ian, the gas tax will now be suspended through November 11, 2022. The new order calls attention to recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian, stating the southeast could experience further supply chain issues and even higher demand for fuel supplies.
Gov. Kemp extending temporary suspension of gas tax, state of emergency
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced that he signed two executive orders extending the suspension of the state gas tax and the supply chain state of emergency. In the announcement, Kemp referenced the effects of Hurricane Ian on Georgia's neighboring states of Florida and South Carolina. A...
'Zero tolerance': Florida sheriff sends warning to would-be looters in town slammed by Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — As southwest Florida communities pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation, residents now dealing with another problem: looting. During a press conference Tuesday, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida — which took a direct hit by Ian — announced that there were four arrests for looting, adding that three of the four are in the U.S. illegally.
Wawa coming to Southern, Coastal Georgia in 2024
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Wawa, the popular chain of convenience stores and gas stations, announced plans to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia. The chain announced plans to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the future potential for up to 20 stores in the market. Our continued...
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Schools across South Carolina Wednesday morning received shocking calls that were threatening and/or notifying officers of "shots fired" in the facilities. After hours of investigating, officials now say this is part of a "TikTok prank" where someone calls a school threatening to “shoot them...
Meet the candidates: Georgia Senate District 1 & House District 164
COASTAL GEORGIA (WTGS) — As the November election gets closer, voters in Coastal Georgia heard from candidates running for office. The League of Woman Voters of Coastal Georgia held a candidates forum, Monday night, that included candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164. Incumbent Ben...
Police collecting school supplies, other necessities for victims of Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Police are collecting school supplies for both teachers and students on the west coast of Florida following Hurricane Ian. "The goal is to open schools by the end of the week, however, there is a huge need of school supplies," the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote Sunday in a Facebook post. "There are families that have lost their homes and have nothing to send their kids to school with."
Washington state to receive $518 million after AG's settlement with opioid distributors
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington state will receive $518 million, $476 million of which will go toward the state's opioid epidemic, after Attorney General Bob Ferguson's settlement with three opioid distributors. Ferguson announced the resolution at a press conference in Seattle on Monday. He said 125 local government jurisdictions unanimously...
McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment
“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Democratic candidate to become Georgia's next Attorney General made a campaign stop in Savannah Monday. Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan said her experience as a lawyer advocating for people from all walks of life prepares her for this role. She said many Georgia residents...
Crash on Broad River Bridge results in overturned vehicle, lane closures
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash on the Broad River Bridge resulting in a vehicle rollover and lane closures. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to the incident. Burton firefighters found a passenger vehicle on its roof with the driver already outside.
