ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline by Friday

Time is ticking! In-person, voter registration for South Carolinians ends Friday, October 7th. The deadline to register by email/fax or online is Sunday, October 9th. If you are registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 11th. Visit the South Carolina Election Commission website for more information on...
ELECTIONS
WTGS

South Carolina State Fair returns for 153rd year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether you go to indulge in the many food options ride the rides, or for the entertainment, the South Carolina State Fair is back with a full lineup of food, entertainment, and traditional favorites. For food lovers, this year's event will feature more than 90...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WTGS

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extends gas tax suspension following Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an order extending the state's suspension of the gas tax. Citing concerns over supply chain issues following Hurricane Ian, the gas tax will now be suspended through November 11, 2022. The new order calls attention to recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian, stating the southeast could experience further supply chain issues and even higher demand for fuel supplies.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Gov. Kemp extending temporary suspension of gas tax, state of emergency

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced that he signed two executive orders extending the suspension of the state gas tax and the supply chain state of emergency. In the announcement, Kemp referenced the effects of Hurricane Ian on Georgia's neighboring states of Florida and South Carolina. A...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

'Zero tolerance': Florida sheriff sends warning to would-be looters in town slammed by Ian

WASHINGTON (TND) — As southwest Florida communities pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation, residents now dealing with another problem: looting. During a press conference Tuesday, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida — which took a direct hit by Ian — announced that there were four arrests for looting, adding that three of the four are in the U.S. illegally.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Crowdfunding#Columbia#State#Social Security
WTGS

Wawa coming to Southern, Coastal Georgia in 2024

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Wawa, the popular chain of convenience stores and gas stations, announced plans to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia. The chain announced plans to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the future potential for up to 20 stores in the market. Our continued...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Meet the candidates: Georgia Senate District 1 & House District 164

COASTAL GEORGIA (WTGS) — As the November election gets closer, voters in Coastal Georgia heard from candidates running for office. The League of Woman Voters of Coastal Georgia held a candidates forum, Monday night, that included candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164. Incumbent Ben...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Police collecting school supplies, other necessities for victims of Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Police are collecting school supplies for both teachers and students on the west coast of Florida following Hurricane Ian. "The goal is to open schools by the end of the week, however, there is a huge need of school supplies," the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote Sunday in a Facebook post. "There are families that have lost their homes and have nothing to send their kids to school with."
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WTGS

McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment

“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Democratic candidate to become Georgia's next Attorney General made a campaign stop in Savannah Monday. Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan said her experience as a lawyer advocating for people from all walks of life prepares her for this role. She said many Georgia residents...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Crash on Broad River Bridge results in overturned vehicle, lane closures

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash on the Broad River Bridge resulting in a vehicle rollover and lane closures. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to the incident. Burton firefighters found a passenger vehicle on its roof with the driver already outside.
BURTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy