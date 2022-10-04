Read full article on original website
Related
newbooksnetwork.com
A Region of the Mind: U.S. Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies
Greg Marchildon interviews Molly P. Rozum, the author of Grasslands Grown: Creating Place on the U.S. Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies (U of Nebraska P & U of Manitoba P, 2021). Molly Rozum is currently the Ronald R. Nelson Chair of Great Plains and South Dakota History at the University of South Dakota. She received her PhD in history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has worked on the history of this transnational region throughout her career. Although she grew up and was educated in the United States, she has spent time in Canada as a visiting professor and researcher. In this book, Rozum explores how the northern grasslands in North America were perceived by second and third generations of those who settled in the region to live, work, farm and ranch, including their relationship with the Indigenous peoples.
newbooksnetwork.com
A History of the Biggest Mining Boom in Canadian History
Greg Marchildon interviews Charlie Angus, the author of Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals, Birth of a Mining Superpower (House of Anansi P, 2022). The book explores the silver mining boom in Northern Ontario radiating from the town of Cobalt between 1903 and 1921. Charlie Angus is an author, journalist, broadcaster, musician, and a politician who ran as a candidate for the leadership of the federal NDP in 2017. He was born in Timmins but moved to Toronto as a young adolescent, and then founded a punk rock band while still in high school. He moved to Cobalt with his wife and young family in 1990 where he has lived ever since. This podcast was produced by Jessica Schmidt.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Last Tigers of Hong Kong
Most Hong Kong residents nowadays only have to worry about a wandering boar or an aggressive monkey in their day-to-day lives. But for much of its history, those living in the British colony were worried about a very different form of wildlife: the South China tiger. Not that their British...
PETS・
newbooksnetwork.com
Russian 'Hybrid Warfare'
When Russia occupied the Crimea in 2014, a term appeared called “hybrid warfare” to describe the doctrine and strategies of the Russian military. One consistent issue was that there was never any consensus on what exactly "hybrid warfare" even meant other than a novel use of military and non-military means to undermine and defeat an enemy nation. What exactly is “hybrid warfare” and are the Russians true masters of this supposedly new form of warfare? These issues are addressed in Ofer Fridman's book Russian Hybrid Warfare: Resurgence and Politicization (Oxford University Press, 2022). Originally published in 2018, this episode will discuss the recent updated 2022 edition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbooksnetwork.com
John Bradstreet's Raid 1758
A year after John Bradstreet’s raid of 1758—the first and largest British-American riverine raid mounted during the Seven Years’ War (known in North America as the French and Indian War)—Benjamin Franklin hailed it as one of the great “American” victories of the war. Bradstreet heartily agreed, and soon enough, his own official account was adopted by Francis Parkman and other early historians.
newbooksnetwork.com
Africa's Last Colonial Currency
Colonialism persists in many African countries due to the continuation of imperial monetary policy. Africa's Last Colonial Currency: The CFA Franc Story (Pluto Press, 2021) by Fanny Pigeaud and Dr. Ndongo Samba Sylla is the little-known account of the CFA Franc and economic imperialism. The CFA Franc was created in...
newbooksnetwork.com
The World That Latin America Created
The World That Latin America Created: The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America in the Development Era (Harvard University Press, 2022) tells the story of how a group of intellectuals and policymakers transformed development economics and gave Latin America a new position in the world. Making an innovative and provocative intervention across the fields of global history, Latin American history, and economic thought, Margarita Fajardo reconstructs the origins of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America, or CEPAL. Cepalinos challenged the orthodoxies of development theory and policy, outpacing the United States and the International Monetary Fund as the agenda setters for a region traditionally held under the orbit of Washington and its institutions. Their story interlocks with the emergence of dependency theory in Latin America, whose diverse history Fajardo recasts in pioneering fashion.
Toledo's 180th Fighter Wing would be 'called upon' in Russia or China conflict, Sen. Portman says
In what could be his final Toledo-area stop as a senator, Rob Portman visited the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing base at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Friday to tour the base’s new hangars and talk about the role that the base could play in defending the homeland. The hangar upgrades mean improved storage of F-16 Fighting Falcons, and the facilities could eventually accommodate more advanced aircraft in the future, Mr. Portman said. “If there’s a broader conflict and in Eastern Europe because of what Vladimir Putin is threatening, or if there’s a conflict in Asia because of what China is threatening, very likely these guys are going to be called upon,” the senator told The Blade after the tour. Air guard officials said the new hangars will allow them to perform year-round maintenance regardless of weather.
Comments / 0