Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Brilliant Bio-Based Materials Curated for Commercial Interiors
Our esteemed jury is now reviewing the submissions for this year's A+Product Awards. Stay tuned for the winner's announcement later this summer. We are often introduced to biomaterials regarding their application to support medical advancements. A massive amount of research is being conducted globally, with innovations being announced all the time. You’ve probably heard the word bouncing around the design industry too. However, crucially it must be understood that the two subjects, although identical in name, as products are wildly different. In medical terms, biomaterial refers to a substance engineered to interact with biological systems for a medical purpose (like a heart valve or bone graft). In the design industry, when we discuss biomaterials, we are actually talking about bio-based materials, which are derived and manufactured from living organisms.
architizer.com
marià castelló architecture Blends the Port de la Selva House into the Landscape
Port de la Selva – is a small coastal settlement in the northernmost part of the Costa Brava. The intervention is located on a plot of land in the “La Tamariua” urbanization on the north slope of Puig Gros, a small promontory that surrounds and protects the town’s port.
architizer.com
ASPEN | WEST END // RO ROCKETT DESIGN
In Aspen’s historic West End neighborhood, a classic 1890’s Victorian-Era home is carefully restored to its original form after years of non-historic additions and renovations. The Victorian is stabilized and reinforced, renovated, and linked to a contemporary addition and lower-level basement.Inside the Victorian, the original compartmentalized layout is opened to dynamic, multi-story volumes and free-flowing circulation.
architizer.com
CoCo Tea Coffee Juice shop in Shiquan Street // OYTT Design
The new CoCo shop is located in Shiquan Street in Suzhou, and the design completely integrates the scenes into the future life. The modern aesthetics and the historic street enhance each other’s beauty, and promote the overall prosperity. Through the curved shapes and structures, we connected the top surface,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
architizer.com
AVIC Shanghai Industrial Park // Hatch Architects
AVIC Shanghai Industrial ParkThe project lies in Shanghai West Bund. There is a river running through the site, dividing the site into two parts: the west part and the east part. As a result, architects utilize the river to establish a park-like industrial community. Four groups, Engineering Center, Industrial Center, Creativity Center, and Headquarters are in the west part to form the complete industrial district, as well as to display the unique organization social image on the route from rural area to urban area, while the east part is designed to provide various fundamental services.
architizer.com
Opinion: Embrace AI Tech And Watch Today’s Architect Shortages Disappear
Eitan Tsarfati is a serial tech entrepreneur and Co-Founder and CEO of Swapp, an AI-based construction planning company that partners with architects to leverage the power of AI-driven platforms. Retaining up-and-coming architects poses an immediate and serious challenge for the entire real estate development industry and for architecture firms in...
architizer.com
ASWA Uses Wood-like Metal Sheet to Construct the Take A Breath Cafe
Take A Breath Cafe – is a new cafe and restaurant; we have a chance to design this project from the recommendation of our interior designer friend, taste space, who has the first image of the barn in the wood. After hearing their story, we applied the idea of a cluster of barns in different sizes with the same material and the outstanding arch-shaped openings as the secondary skin, separated into three main buildings by their functions: cafe, restaurant, and kitchen with a bell tower.
architizer.com
Odami Renovates and Seamlessly Integrates a New Addition to the Deer Park House
Deer Park House is the renovation of and addition to a century home in Toronto, Canada, approached with the desire to respect and tie into the history and architectural character of the existing house. This principle carries through in both the organizational scheme and in the interior and exterior detailing. Rather than forcing a completely open plan, we embraced the idea of distinct rooms with their own moods, all tied together throughout the house by the winding central staircase. On the exterior, the new third floor borrows from examples found throughout the neighbourhood in an attempt to seamlessly integrate with the existing volume of the house, and with the existing streetscape. Together, this renovation provides a contemporary continuation of the house’s past life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
architizer.com
Material Trends: “Eunomia” Depicts a Bold Future of Design in Balance With Nature
A new series of reports on macro design trends reveals fascinating insights into the direction in which architects and designers are traveling — and harmony lies at the heart of the first publication. In collaboration with The Prospectivists and Broadside Studios, material research and resource platform Material ConneXion has released its first major trend report, entitled Eunomia, which can be interpreted as “Fair Measure or the Good Norm.” Originally coined for a period of societal reform in Ancient Greece, Eunomia.
Comments / 0