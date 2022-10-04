Are School Boards Failing ?

This article could have been written 50 years ago. From 1969 to 1971, my college roommate and I were interns for a member of the Boston City Council. During that time, a group of Boston rabble-rousing politicians, including Louise Day Hicks, Joe Timilty, and Albert “Dapper” O’Neil, riled up the white families in South Boston against busing Boston’s Black students into their neighborhood. Much like today’s school board radicals, they used the bused Black children and the white Southie parents as political props. Their end game—just like many of today’s school board politicians—was to gain or maintain political power. Those politicians had little or no interest in solving the problems of segregated schools in Boston. Shortly after we left those internships, former Council Member Gerald F. O’Leary was elected to the Boston School Committee, took a kickback on school bus contracts, and eventually landed in prison.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO