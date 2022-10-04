ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller

Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ladybird Shield

This page features information about the Ladybird Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Ladybird Shield. The Ladybird Shield is a Tier III shield that allows you to block incoming...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Weevil Shield

This page features information about the Weevil Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Weevil Shield.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Research#Pokemon Go#Video Game
IGN

Getting Started in Grounded

Getting started in Grounded is a bit disorienting, as you suddenly find yourself shrunk down to the size of an aphid and set adrift in your backyard, which suddenly wants to send you back to nature - permanently. This Grounded guide covers the first steps in your new journey, including how to get water and food, and is updated to reflect the full Grounded release.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grounded Wiki Guide

This page features information about the basic Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Arrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Play Cardfight!! Vanguard

Why there’s never been a better time to play Cardfight!! Vanguard Trading Card Game. October 7th marks the release of three all-new Trial Decks for CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD will+Dress worldwide. So in celebration of the drop, here are a few reasons you should begin your Cardfight!! Vanguard journey. If you’ve...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
IGN

Bone Trident

This page features information about the Bone Trident in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Trident.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pebblet Dagger

This page features information about the Pebblet Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Pebblet Dagger.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bone Dagger

This page features information about the Bone Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Dagger.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Decoy Bait

This page features information about the Decoy Bait in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Decoy Bait.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

EverChar Torch

This page features information about the EverChar Torch in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the EverChar Torch. The EverChar Torch is a Tier II lighting tool...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Venom Arrow

This page features information about the Venom Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Venom Arrow.
COMICS
IGN

Mint Staff

This page features information about the Mint Staff in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Mint Staff.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Insect Axe

This page features information about the Insect Axe in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Insect Axe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Splinter Arrow

This page features information about the Splinter Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Splinter Arrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Acorn Shovel

This page features information about the Acorn Shovel in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Acorn Shovel.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pebblet Hammer

This page features information about the Pebblet Hammer in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Pebblet Hammer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spiky Sprig

This page features information about the Spiky Sprig in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Spiky Sprig.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy