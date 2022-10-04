Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
Introducing More Videos Of Real Haunted Places In Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, for whatever reason, seems to be a hotbed for all kinds of weirdness. Nestled in the heart of the Texas panhandle, Yellow City seems to be a magnet for all kinds of spooky stuff. Here are even more videos of supposedly haunted places in Amarillo, TX. The Maverick Club.
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
Good News Buc-ee’s Location is Finally Moving Forward
Amarillo has had its drama. We all know that. When things can finally work out we can finally rejoice that the drama is over. Buc-ee's is one of those things that started as a rumor. Oh, and then the rumor was confirmed. Then the drama started. There ended up being...
You Know Sanborn Park Is A Startling 100 Years Old? Me Either.
Amarillo is full of rabbit holes. Not the kind that rabbits live in. The kind where you start looking for an answer to a question, and you wind up with over a century's worth of info and stories. For instance, did you know that Sanborn Park has over 100 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Strange, Uncommon Art In The Panhandle Outside Of Amarillo
Now that I've got your attention, this is not the strangest statue in the panhandle. It barely scratches the surface of "odd" when you consider the "art installations" we have around Amarillo. Still, it's an interesting choice and in an interesting location. So I've got to ask, what is the...
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
KFDA
Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Halloween is a Howling Good Time for Families at the Amarillo Zoo
Once that calendar changed to October everything fun and just a little bit spooky took precedence in Amarillo. We didn't even really wait until the start of the month. We are ready for all the fall activities. We definitely are not going to disappoint in the area. We have a...
KFDA
Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
Catch Up on the Spookiness of Hocus Pocus in this Amarillo Park
If you get on social media and don't find anything about Hocus Pocus you are just not trying. After almost thirty years everyone is going crazy over the second part. It took that long to revisit the favorite. From the fact that Hocus Pocus 2 came to Disney Plus recently....
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
KFDA
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
Bad News: Amarillo’s Mental Wellness is not Good
Mental health and mental wellness are important parts of life. It's been said, we go to the doctor when we are sick, the eye doctor when we can't see, etc. So why is our mental health so taboo? Our mental wellness is just as important as our heart beating or our lungs breathing.
Fantastic Journey At Wonderland Cost How Much To Build?
One of the things I always find fascinating is how much things cost to build. I'm not talking about houses or random buildings. I'm talking about off-the-wall things, such as amusement parks. You know all that stuff can't be cheap to put together. All the metal/wood for roller coasters, the...
101.9 The Bull
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://thebullamarillo.com
Comments / 1