Economy

Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'

More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech

Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
MFG Day 2022 Is Almost Here!

This Friday, Oct. 7, manufacturers across the country will open their doors in an epic celebration of manufacturing in America. Students, parents, teachers, local leaders and many others will be welcomed into factories, technical schools and similar venues to see what modern manufacturing is really about. What it is: Led...
Worker Shortage Holds Up Hiring at Small Businesses

Grappling with a shortage of workers continues to be a top issue for small business owners, with over a fifth, or 22% of those surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) saying it is the single most important problem in business. Over half, or 64% reported hiring or...
US Bank Debuts Cash Flow Projection Tool for Small Businesses

U.S. Bank has launched a new online banking tool that gives small business owners a better picture of their future cash flow. The tool, now available on customers’ online dashboards, gives the bank’s small business clients a 90-day cash flow forecast, U.S. Bank said in a news release Monday (Oct. 3).
Rosemont Student Replies to New York Times Request for Input on Holding Down a Job While in School

The NYT solicited input from teenagers about holding down part-time jobs — such as running a dog-walking service — while in school.Image via iStock. New York Times reporter Shannon Doyne recently asked teenagers if all high school students should have part-time jobs. One response — from Wynn Hastings, a student at The Agnes Irwin School, Rosemont — indicated how even small-scale employment alongside a classroom education can be a pathway to growth.
