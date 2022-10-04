Read full article on original website
10 Unconventional Job Perks Companies are Offering Remote Workers
While working from home has the obvious perks of not commuting anywhere and a less formal attire, some people do worry about missing out on some of the perks in person jobs offer. However, with remote work only becoming more commonplace, employers are now extending more perks to people who...
KPMG CEO: Survey indicates coming layoffs, but some industries will be hit harder than others
CEOs are beginning to dust off their supply of pink slips after several years of nearly nonstop hiring, save for a few months early in the pandemic. With about 9 in 10 expecting a recession in the next year, 51% are considering workforce reductions over the next six months, according to a new survey of 400 U.S. CEOs by consultancy KPMG.
7 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $60,000 a Year
According to the most recent Census Bureau report, the median annual salary in the United States is $67,521. If you'd like to make that amount or something close to it on your own, but you don't want...
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
CNBC
Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'
More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
cheddar.com
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
industrytoday.com
MFG Day 2022 Is Almost Here!
This Friday, Oct. 7, manufacturers across the country will open their doors in an epic celebration of manufacturing in America. Students, parents, teachers, local leaders and many others will be welcomed into factories, technical schools and similar venues to see what modern manufacturing is really about. What it is: Led...
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College has a career opportunity for a skilled and detailed employee it seeks as an assistant registrar. The opening has college-wide responsibilities and requires travel among all campus and offsite locations.
Investopedia
Worker Shortage Holds Up Hiring at Small Businesses
Grappling with a shortage of workers continues to be a top issue for small business owners, with over a fifth, or 22% of those surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) saying it is the single most important problem in business. Over half, or 64% reported hiring or...
US Bank Debuts Cash Flow Projection Tool for Small Businesses
U.S. Bank has launched a new online banking tool that gives small business owners a better picture of their future cash flow. The tool, now available on customers’ online dashboards, gives the bank’s small business clients a 90-day cash flow forecast, U.S. Bank said in a news release Monday (Oct. 3).
Rosemont Student Replies to New York Times Request for Input on Holding Down a Job While in School
The NYT solicited input from teenagers about holding down part-time jobs — such as running a dog-walking service — while in school.Image via iStock. New York Times reporter Shannon Doyne recently asked teenagers if all high school students should have part-time jobs. One response — from Wynn Hastings, a student at The Agnes Irwin School, Rosemont — indicated how even small-scale employment alongside a classroom education can be a pathway to growth.
