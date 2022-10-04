The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board has accepted an initial resolution. It’s for the proposed $12 million investment by 8250 Park Road, LLC for extensive renovations to the Quality Inn & Suites and Palm Island Indoor Water Park (at its board meeting last night). 8250 Park Road, LLC would renovate the facility’s hotel rooms, lobby, event spaces, water park, and restaurant. The re-development proposes to create 38 new full-time jobs. The project is estimated to generate $32 of economic activity for every $1 of local public benefits. They are requesting sales tax exemptions estimated at $458,400, a property tax abatement of approximately $659,521, and a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $80,000. A public hearing for the initial application will be scheduled in the town of Batavia.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO