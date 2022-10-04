Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/5
Warsaw girls soccer will move on to the semifinals of IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 after defeating the host school Fort Wayne Northrop 4-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers are now 12-4-2 this season. Freshman Lola Pepper was the difference in the match, scoring three goals for Warsaw. Abbi Kohler also added...
nrgmediadixon.com
Local Sports Scoreboard- Boys/Girls Golf Sectional Results, Dixon Volleyball Wins at LP
Class 1A (at Kewanee): 1. Rockford Boylan 332 2. Peoria Notre Dame 334 3. Morton 359 (Qualify for State Meet) Dixon’s Katie Drew qualified for state as an individual. Drew finished in 7th place at the Sectional with an 81. Oregon’s Ava Hackman qualified for state with an 84.
Who controls Columbia? Sizing up Battle-Rock Bridge: Boone County high school football Week 7 preview
The second Columbia crosstown football rivalry is on deck for Friday, and it features Rock Bridge playing at Battle. Rock Bridge remembers what happened last year, a 26-14 loss where the Spartans' defense played tough and Battle took advantage of a few Bruin mistakes. ...
WJHL
Crosstown rivals emerge with Johnson City middle school split
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s school system has a new twist on “Rivalry Week” this year after the transition to two 6th-8th grade middle schools for the first time ever. The Indian Trail Hawks and Liberty Bell Patriots took to the field at Science Hill High School’s Tipton Stadium two consecutive nights as […]
WLFI.com
High school boys soccer sectional finals are set
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school boys soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area. Class 3A:. 5. Lafayette Jefferson. Lebanon def. Kokomo, 2-0. Harrison def. McCutcheon 2-1. Class 2A:. 18. West Lafayette. Benton Central def....
WTHI
Bobcat of Daviess County Classic first round pairings set
3:30 pm - Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Evansville Christian.
Vote for Journal Star athlete of the week: Nominees from Peoria High, Richwoods and Elmwood
After plenty of solid fall sports performers over the last week, here are the Journal Star high school athlete of the week nominees for Sept. 26-Oct. 1. Head to pjstar.com/sports to vote. The poll closes at noon Friday. Information about the nominees is below. If you have a nominee for...
