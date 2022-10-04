ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/5

Warsaw girls soccer will move on to the semifinals of IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 after defeating the host school Fort Wayne Northrop 4-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers are now 12-4-2 this season. Freshman Lola Pepper was the difference in the match, scoring three goals for Warsaw. Abbi Kohler also added...
WARSAW, IN
WJHL

Crosstown rivals emerge with Johnson City middle school split

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s school system has a new twist on “Rivalry Week” this year after the transition to two 6th-8th grade middle schools for the first time ever. The Indian Trail Hawks and Liberty Bell Patriots took to the field at Science Hill High School’s Tipton Stadium two consecutive nights as […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls And Boys#South Central#Highschoolsports#Local Sports Schedule#Ch Bc#Tolono Unity#Argenta Oreana#Heritage#Lsa#Arcola Villa Grove#Match College#Kaskaskia Ntc#Windsor Stew Stras#North Clay
WLFI.com

High school boys soccer sectional finals are set

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school boys soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area. Class 3A:. 5. Lafayette Jefferson. Lebanon def. Kokomo, 2-0. Harrison def. McCutcheon 2-1. Class 2A:. 18. West Lafayette. Benton Central def....
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy