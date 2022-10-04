ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Editorial: A fitting tribute to a North Charleston public servant

As hundreds of family, friends and coworkers of Ray Anderson gathered Wednesday for his memorial service inside the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, Mayor Keith Summey paid tribute to his special assistant of 26 years and then made news. The mayor announced he will ask City Council to name the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Charleston must reconstruct Calhoun monument

The Charleston monument to Vice President John C. Calhoun was the result of a decades-long effort by a group of Charleston women known as the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. The statue was the creation of famous American sculptor John Massey Rhind. The ladies gave the monument to the city to...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing

The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folly Beach, SC
State
South Carolina State
Folly Beach, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Revitalization around the Lowcountry

By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - auction 10/25/22, Susan Campagno

All Star Storage located at 221 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storageauctions.com (http://www.storageauctions.com) and will end at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Susan Campagno 041 Furn,Boxes,HHG, Misc Items Lawrence Singleton/Champion commerical Cleaning STE6 BUSINESS MISC ITEMS, FURN AD# 2026477.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston’s Northern Neighbor

Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#Nadine Vogel Trust#Sc 29439
The Post and Courier

Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M

A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Charleston-area industrial development catching up to rural Winding Woods

A long-planned industrial park in rural Dorchester County is starting to gain traction as the Charleston region's warehouse boom continues its move inland. Illinois-based developer Janko Group is building a pair of warehouses in the Winding Woods Commerce Park on U.S. 78 near the intersection of Interstates 26 and 95 in St. George.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way

In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The name of the business grew as well to reflect the expanded menu.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston therapist arrested, accused of stealing pills from student

Charleston police officers arrested a therapist accused of stealing pills belonging to one of her student clients. Heather Ann Focone was charged Oct. 3 with one count of theft of a controlled substance. The 32-year-old Charleston resident was working part time at Compass Collegiate Academy for a third-party contractor. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Two teams qualify for 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Kiawah Island Club

Matthew Doyle of Summerville and partner Garrett Risner of Holly Springs, N.C., earned one of two available qualifying spots at the Country Club of Lexington on Oct. 3 for the 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship. The Four-Ball Championship will be played May 20-24 at Kiawah Island Club's Cassique and River...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Cir

In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Circle , Holly Hill 10/7 - 10/8 9am - 5pm,10/9 12p-5pm, Furniture, bed sets, dressers. Dining room items, Household items, collectibles and so much more!
HOLLY HILL, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston ministry, Citadel alumni to honor school's first Black grad with new kitchen

What does a kitchen have to do with The Citadel's first African American graduate?. The Rev. Dallas H. Wilson Jr., an Anglican priest who's conducted ministry on Charleston's East Side for decades, says there's an important connection. It has to do with how the new kitchen at Wilson's downtown Charleston church will benefit minority children who come from the same city where Charles Foster, the first African American to graduate from The Citadel, lived and studied.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

29-year-old man identified as North Charleston homicide victim

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities identified the 29-year-old man who was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting. Dominque B. Whitehead died Oct. 5 from a gunshot wound, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. North Charleston police officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a home at Hunters Ridge and Peppertree...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy