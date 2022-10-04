All Star Storage located at 221 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storageauctions.com (http://www.storageauctions.com) and will end at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Susan Campagno 041 Furn,Boxes,HHG, Misc Items Lawrence Singleton/Champion commerical Cleaning STE6 BUSINESS MISC ITEMS, FURN AD# 2026477.

