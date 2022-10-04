Read full article on original website
Iowa man arrested for threatening two Arizona public officials
(The Center Square) - A man from Iowa was arrested this week for sending a threatening message to a pair of Arizona politicians. Mark Rissi, a 64-year-old from Hiawatha, Iowa, made his first appearance at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this week. On or about September 27, 2021,...
Arizona county denies wrongdoing in GOP lawsuit
(The Center Square) - The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn't happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county's policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm...
North Dakota joins trio of states to fight for federal 'hydrogen hub' dollars
(The Center Square) - North Dakota is joining Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin to create a regional clean hybrid hub that will compete with other hubs for federal dollars, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said Wednesday. The Biden administration announced last week that it was accepting applications for the $7 billion...
California gas prices near record-highs, but experts anticipate drop soon
(The Center Square) - California gas prices have skyrocketed in recent days to near-record levels, but experts say consumers could soon see some relief at the pump. California's average price for a gallon of gas reached $6.425 on Wednesday, nearing the June record-high of $6.438, according to AAA. The Golden State's average was more than $2 over the national average, which reached $3.831 per gallon on Wednesday.
Flags lowered Sunday to honor National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday, October 9, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service as proclaimed by President Biden. The flag will be at half-staff for the entire day Sunday. The text of the proclamation reads:. A Proclamation on Fire...
Three candidates running for Colorado treasurer November 8
Incumbent Dave Young (D), Lang Sias (R), and Anthony Delgado (L) are running for Colorado treasurer on November 8, 2022. Young was elected treasurer in 2018 and served in the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 50 from 2011 to 2019. Young's professional experience includes working as an instructor at Heath Junior High in Greeley, an information architect for a web design firm, and an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, Denver. Young's campaign website emphasized his experience as treasurer, stating Young "identified funding that was used to make $2.4 billion in infrastructure improvements" and "set-up a new, $250 million small business loan program to help Colorado grow and recover into a strong economy."
Colorado sports betting wagers total over $290M in August
(The Center Square) - Over $290 million was wagered by sports bettors in Colorado in August, according to state data released this week. The total handle for the month of August marked a 12.3 percent increase from July when $258.4 million was wagered, the Colorado Division of Gaming said. The...
Colorado Conservation Heroes Honored
(Colorado News Connection) Nine Colorado groups and individuals have been honored as "Conservation Heroes" for their outstanding contributions to land, water and wildlife conservation. Linda Lidov, director of membership and communications for Keep it Colorado, said the awards are meant to spotlight the collaborative vision and strategy which go into...
