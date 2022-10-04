Incumbent Dave Young (D), Lang Sias (R), and Anthony Delgado (L) are running for Colorado treasurer on November 8, 2022. Young was elected treasurer in 2018 and served in the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 50 from 2011 to 2019. Young's professional experience includes working as an instructor at Heath Junior High in Greeley, an information architect for a web design firm, and an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, Denver. Young's campaign website emphasized his experience as treasurer, stating Young "identified funding that was used to make $2.4 billion in infrastructure improvements" and "set-up a new, $250 million small business loan program to help Colorado grow and recover into a strong economy."

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO