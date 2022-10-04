Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
The Post and Courier
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor
Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
The Post and Courier
Trio of co-working firms expanding in Charleston after pandemic shakes up office space
Co-working space once held a fraction of the office market, but the COVID-19 pandemic upended the office-worker segment of the commercial real estate industry. Now, a trio of office-sharing companies are setting up shop in the Charleston area to tap into the new working arrangement that's expected to balloon over the next decade.
The Post and Courier
Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M
A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
The Post and Courier
Run-down 19th-century Charleston house sells for $650K, to be saved instead of razed
A consulting engineer this year all but wrote the obituary for a dilapidated 19th-century house on the Charleston peninsula. Now, the weathered and tilting structure is destined to be saved after a preservationist builder stepped in and bought the run-down home for $651,000. In February, consulting engineer Russell Rosen of...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Charleston must reconstruct Calhoun monument
The Charleston monument to Vice President John C. Calhoun was the result of a decades-long effort by a group of Charleston women known as the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. The statue was the creation of famous American sculptor John Massey Rhind. The ladies gave the monument to the city to...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area industrial development catching up to rural Winding Woods
A long-planned industrial park in rural Dorchester County is starting to gain traction as the Charleston region's warehouse boom continues its move inland. Illinois-based developer Janko Group is building a pair of warehouses in the Winding Woods Commerce Park on U.S. 78 near the intersection of Interstates 26 and 95 in St. George.
The Post and Courier
Charleston ministry, Citadel alumni to honor school's first Black grad with new kitchen
What does a kitchen have to do with The Citadel's first African American graduate?. The Rev. Dallas H. Wilson Jr., an Anglican priest who's conducted ministry on Charleston's East Side for decades, says there's an important connection. It has to do with how the new kitchen at Wilson's downtown Charleston church will benefit minority children who come from the same city where Charles Foster, the first African American to graduate from The Citadel, lived and studied.
The Post and Courier
Charleston bowling alley building sells for $10M; The Alley's operations not to be affected
A downtown Charleston block-long building where a bowling alley has operated for the past decade and an 8-story hotel has been approved is now under new ownership, but the transaction is not expected to affect operations at The Alley for the foreseeable future. A Chicago-based partnership of real estate investment...
The Post and Courier
Tour de Plantersville returns Oct. 29 to Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN — Area bicyclists will take to the road Oct. 29 when the 4th Annual Tour de Plantersville returns to Georgetown County. The Tour runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins at Plantersville Elementary School, 1668 Exodus Drive, in Georgetown. Presented by South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, the...
The Post and Courier
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing
The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - auction 10/25/22, Susan Campagno
All Star Storage located at 221 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storageauctions.com (http://www.storageauctions.com) and will end at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Susan Campagno 041 Furn,Boxes,HHG, Misc Items Lawrence Singleton/Champion commerical Cleaning STE6 BUSINESS MISC ITEMS, FURN AD# 2026477.
The Post and Courier
California woman arrested at Charleston airport with 40 lbs. of weed, police say
A woman traveling from California was arrested at the Charleston International Airport after police allegedly found more than 40 pounds of marijuana in her suitcases. Ashley Thao Nguyen was booked Oct. 6 into Charleston County jail on the offense of trafficking marijuana. Charleston County Aviation Authority police said they had...
The Post and Courier
Two teams qualify for 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Kiawah Island Club
Matthew Doyle of Summerville and partner Garrett Risner of Holly Springs, N.C., earned one of two available qualifying spots at the Country Club of Lexington on Oct. 3 for the 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship. The Four-Ball Championship will be played May 20-24 at Kiawah Island Club's Cassique and River...
The Post and Courier
Charleston therapist arrested, accused of stealing pills from student
Charleston police officers arrested a therapist accused of stealing pills belonging to one of her student clients. Heather Ann Focone was charged Oct. 3 with one count of theft of a controlled substance. The 32-year-old Charleston resident was working part time at Compass Collegiate Academy for a third-party contractor. The...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A fitting tribute to a North Charleston public servant
As hundreds of family, friends and coworkers of Ray Anderson gathered Wednesday for his memorial service inside the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, Mayor Keith Summey paid tribute to his special assistant of 26 years and then made news. The mayor announced he will ask City Council to name the...
The Post and Courier
64 people displaced by overnight fire at North Charleston apartment building
NORTH CHARLESTON — Sixty-four people, including 25 children, were displaced by a fire that sparked overnight and engulfed two stories of an apartment building, the North Charleston Fire Department said. No residents were injured in the Oct. 7 fire, which was reported shortly after midnight at Cedar Grove Apartments...
The Post and Courier
29-year-old man identified as North Charleston homicide victim
NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities identified the 29-year-old man who was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting. Dominque B. Whitehead died Oct. 5 from a gunshot wound, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. North Charleston police officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a home at Hunters Ridge and Peppertree...
The Post and Courier
In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Cir
In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Circle , Holly Hill 10/7 - 10/8 9am - 5pm,10/9 12p-5pm, Furniture, bed sets, dressers. Dining room items, Household items, collectibles and so much more!
