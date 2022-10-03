Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Perrsephone
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone. She is an adult domestic short hair cat with a soft, white spotted coat. Perrsephone is a friendly feline with a sweet personality. She loves being a couch potato and is looking for a forever home that will give her lots of snuggles.
KEYC
MLC falls to Crown 26-20
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin Lutheran College football homecoming game is short lived as they fall to Crown 26-20. After going up 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Polars managed to comeback and pullout the 26-20 win. The Knights remain winless on the season (0-6) and will host...
KEYC
Mankato Marathon still in need of volunteers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato marathon organizers are looking for more volunteers to help out for next week’s big event. Volunteers will do everything from hand out water to runners, to hand out medals at the finish line. They’re also looking for course marshals to direct runners along the route.
KEYC
Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall Drop-off for North Mankato residents begins today. Items can be brought to The Public Works Yard at 610 Webster Ave. between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Saturday and 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday. The city notes that mattresses and box springs will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army will be hosting its free winter wear program in the coming weeks, one you can donate to at any time. Before the cold properly settles in for the season, the Bundle Me Warm program helps those in need of winter clothing. During...
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
KEYC
Minnesota Valley Action Council hosts first-ever lip sync battle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An event years in the making finally takes center stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday. The Minnesota Valley Action Council’s first-ever lip-sync battle takes place Friday. Eight teams compete in four opening-round matches, and the winners of those will go up...
KEYC
Mankato Toastmasters looking for new members
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Toastmasters in Mankato is looking for more members. Toastmasters is an international nonprofit aimed at teaching public speaking and leadership skills. The Mankato Toastmasters club began in 1940 and has been working with adults at the North Mankato Taylor Library to polish their skills. Members spend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Mankato West dominates Austin in regular season finale
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West hosted Austin Thursday in North Mankato. The Scarlets would blow out Austin and win by a final score of 9-1. Olivia Downs and Julia Schumacher each netted a brace in the victory as the Scarlets finish the regular season with an 11-3-1 overall record, including going 9-1-1 in conference play.
KEYC
Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Born and raised in North Mankato and now raising a family in North Mankato, Ben Kaus is looking at the seat of mayor. As president of Vetter Stone, he believes his background in business and finance will suit him well in the role of mayor.
KEYC
Celebrations for Mankato’s Indigenous People’s Day kick-off
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Celebrations for Mankato’s Indigenous People’s Day kicked off Thursday afternoon. This year’s theme is “Keeping Indigenous History: Growing Our Seed.” It will focus on food and medicine. Events will take place throughout the weekend. They range from film showings, community reading,...
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday Weather
In 2018, the people of Mankato chose Najwa Massad to be the mayor of Mankato. On Nov. 8, voters will have to choose whether or not she will serve a second term.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Jaguars shutout Madelia
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Blackhawks were defeated 44-0 by the GHEC Jaguars on Thursday. Madelia will look for their first win next Saturday at Mountain Lake Area.
KEYC
Alden-Conger edges LCWM in five sets
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Alden-Conger Knights beats Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3-2 Thursday in Lake Crystal. Alden-Conger improves to 15-6, while LCWM’s record is now 18-7. LCWM will be on the road at St. Clair and Waseca before coming home for their last two regular season games against...
KEYC
Lloyd’s game-winning TD pass lifts Blue Earth Area past Maple River
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Area football team saw quarterback Ashton Lloyd throw a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Jack Norman to outlast Maple River 24-21. The Buccaneers trailed all game until the final buzzer. The Buccaneers face Northwood Young-Area next Friday and improve to 5-1.
KEYC
No. 5 Mavericks take down No. 2 Gophers on banner-raising night
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team bounced back from Friday’s 4-1 season-opening loss at No. 2 Minnesota with a 3-2 victory inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Saturday night. The Gophers opened scoring in the first frame with a goal from...
KEYC
No. 7 Waseca trounces New Ulm 81-36
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The seventh-ranked Waseca Bluejays put up 81 points against New Ulm Thursday to improve to 5-1 on the year. This high-scoring affair ended with a total of 117 total points being scored. Waseca came out on top, winning 81-36. The Bluejays finished with 595 total...
KEYC
KEYC adds new channel Circle; to broadcast MSU Mankato Men’s home hockey games
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now is expanding its programming offers with some new, free over the air channels. One of those channels, Circle, will be the home of Minnesota State University men’s hockey. You can find Circle for free over the air on channel 12-3. This is...
KEYC
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Comments / 0