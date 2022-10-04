Read full article on original website
Related
jewishbusinessnews.com
Fintastic Israel Fintech Startup exits stealth with $12 million in seed funding
Fintastic, an Israeli fintech startup offering the “next generation” of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) software, came out of stealth with a $12 million seed fundraising round led by Group 11, with participation from BGV ventures and additional angel investors, including public company CFOs and high-profile operators. Gartner...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Equashield Medical worth $1.3 Billion after Nordic Capitol Buys 25% stake for $300 Million
Equashield, an Israeli medtech company that develops, manufactures and markets devices to make drugs safer in hospitals by protecting healthcare workers from exposure to hazardous drugs and preventing microbial contamination, has raised $300 million in investment from Nordic Capital for a 25% stake in the company. This left Equashield with a $1.3 billion valuation.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel High Tech Scene October 1 – October 7
Kahun Raises $8 Million For Tech That Aids Doctors. Kahun, an Israeli medtech startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer doctors a clinical assistant, raised $8 million in a seed funding round led by LocalGlobe with the participation of European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund as part of the EIC Accelerator program and The Founders Kitchen (TFK). Kahun has now brought in a total of $13 million in funding to date.
Comments / 0