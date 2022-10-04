Kahun Raises $8 Million For Tech That Aids Doctors. Kahun, an Israeli medtech startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer doctors a clinical assistant, raised $8 million in a seed funding round led by LocalGlobe with the participation of European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund as part of the EIC Accelerator program and The Founders Kitchen (TFK). Kahun has now brought in a total of $13 million in funding to date.

