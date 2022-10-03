ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify Names New Heads Of Gimlet, Parcast Podcast Studios Amid Cancellations

Spotify has named new managing directors for its Gimlet and Parcast podcast studios the day after news that it plans to cancel a combined 11 original podcasts and eliminate about 5% of its podcast headcount. Nicole Beemsterboer will be stepping up to lead Gimlet. She joined Spotify from NPR earlier this year as Gimlet’s Head of News & Knowledge. Previously at NPR, she has worked on shows like Embedded and Invisibilia with accolades that include a Peabody Award. She was also a senior producer for the NPR podcast White Lies, a finalist for the first Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting in...
