Spotify has named new managing directors for its Gimlet and Parcast podcast studios the day after news that it plans to cancel a combined 11 original podcasts and eliminate about 5% of its podcast headcount. Nicole Beemsterboer will be stepping up to lead Gimlet. She joined Spotify from NPR earlier this year as Gimlet’s Head of News & Knowledge. Previously at NPR, she has worked on shows like Embedded and Invisibilia with accolades that include a Peabody Award. She was also a senior producer for the NPR podcast White Lies, a finalist for the first Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting in...

BUSINESS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO