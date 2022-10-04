Read full article on original website
10 Reasons Why the People of Twin Falls Are So Angry
Lately, it seems that no matter where you go, no matter who you see in public, or no matter what social media site you get on, the majority of people seem to be in a foul mood. The world seems to be angry, and with social media, we all seem to be taking it out on each other, instead of keeping it to ourselves. The problem is that when someone decides to spread their frustrations and anger to others, it then spreads like a virus and makes someone else angry, and then they spread it, causing a trickle effect. What is it that has everyone so upset these days, and why do the Magic Valley and others in the world seem angrier than ever before? Here are a few reasons why everyone seems to have a stick up their butts.
Would Anyone Like A Free, Unwanted Twin Falls Backyard Pet?
A recent experience in the backyard of my Twin Falls home inspired me to do some research. Apparently, there are more than a dozen different species of bats in southern Idaho, and one of them, in particular, is known for its aggressive, low-flying hunting at night. October is the time...
Watch: Proof That This Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Is Haunted
Some say that the proof is in the pudding and those of a younger generation may say 'pictures, or it didn't happen'. Well, I don't know if pudding was involved in these events but there is definitely picture proof that Milner's Gate in Twin Falls may be haunted by a mischievous spirit.
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls
I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
Idaho Base Jumper Scary Crash Ordeal as Chute Gets Wrapped [VIDEO]
Exclusive Video Shows Idaho Base Jumper Crash And Rescue. A Twin Falls Idaho base jumper got into a bit of a jam as their jump went off-course, resulting in a crash along some jagged rocky cliffs that concluded with a harrowing rescue. My wife and I were passing through Twin...
Can Anyone Top Twin Falls 2021 Best Halloween Display?
I've been a resident of Twin Falls for many years, and I've seen some incredible Halloween displays in that time. There's one home in Twin Falls that debuted its Halloween decorations for the first time in 2021, and in my opinion, had the best city display by a long shot.
eastidahonews.com
Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed
RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
WATCH: Comedy Legend Will Ferrell Shoots Pool North Of Twin Falls
Will Ferrell has been spotted hanging out about 130 miles north of Twin Falls. He reportedly walked into a bar earlier this week with some friends while taking part in a fishing trip. Mackay, Idaho, is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive northeast of Twin Falls. According to YouTube, the famous comedian...
Boise a Great Coffee Town, But Something Else is Missing
Waking up every morning is a task many of us regret. While few people can pop out of beds like pop tarts, most of us struggle to get out of bed each morning for work or to take our kids to school. Waking up has to be one of the worst, if not the worst, part of the day regularly. You go from warm and comfortable to have to make your mind function and be an adult in a matter of minutes. It can be tough to do every day, and many of us need some help to get the day started. Coffee is one of the best ways to do this, and some of us can not function without it. While many of us rely on coffee to get through the day, one has to wonder if living here is the best place to get the coffee we need. Some cities are known for it, while others are not, but how does Idaho, specifically Boise, compare to other cities in the country when it comes to being a coffee town?
Check Out the 8 Beautiful New Houses in the Twin Falls Parade of Homes
The Twin Falls Parade of Homes for Fall 2022 has begun and this year it features 8 new homes and a variety of architectural design choices. Some of the houses in the Parade of Homes we have written about before because of their beauty and unique designs. But most of the houses being featured are completely new to us. Check out this gallery to see all the different houses and design features and then keep scrolling to get details on dates and times for visiting each home during the Parade of Homes.
About Superheroes and Princesses in Twin Falls
For those that aren't sure what exactly Superheroes and Princesses offer, there will be live performances by the heroes and princesses, dancing, games, snacks, drinks, and much more. All the proceeds from the event will go towards Operation Christmas Child, a project that sends gifts to children in need worldwide for the holidays. This event is perfect for kids that love Disney princesses or Marvel or DC superheroes. It is a chance for them to get out and interact with their favorites and will be a day you will never forget as a parent.
kmvt
Twin Falls annual Oktoberfest to be held this weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls will be transformed to a fall lover’s paradise for the annual Oktoberfest Festival Friday and Saturday. The annual event brings people from all over the Magic Valley to downtown Twin Falls, where people are able to enjoy food, beer, shopping, and games all the way down Main Ave.
Little Talked About Idaho Traffic Law Farmers Need to Know
As the fall harvest is underway in Idaho, drivers need to be aware of the increased risk of encountering farm equipment on county roads. Here are some tips to avoid an accident when sharing the road with tractors and other farm implements, as well as a little talked about statute that farmers should be aware of when driving on two-lane highways.
BASE Jumper Stuck on Canyon Wall North of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rescue crews are working to free a BASE jumper that became stuck on the canyon wall on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, multiple crews are working to pull the stranded jumper from a ledge on the northeast side of the Perrine Bridge. The person can be seen dangling from the canyon side. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team is working with Twin Falls Search and Rescue and Jerome County Sheriff's Office. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from the edge while crews work on the rescue. The Perrine Bridge is a popular place for BASE jumpers (buildings, antennas, spans or bridges, and earth) to jump from with a parachute.
KPVI Newschannel 6
What's all the fuss about? Jim Jones talks about Critical Race Theory in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — Critical Race Theory isn’t being taught in Idaho. And, according to former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones, it never has been — even before a 2021 Idaho bill was passed that threatens the funding of any institution that teaches it.
One Of Twin Falls Favorite Retail Shops Is Officially For Sale
Real Deals in Twin Falls has been operating for 19 years. The store has officially decided to pass the keys on to someone else and they have sold the building. Real Deals will no longer be operated by the previous owners. Real Deals In Twin Falls For Sale. The business...
6 Ways to Prepare for Cold and Flu Season in Twin Falls this Year
The weather is changing and the heat is a thing of the past this year in Twin Falls. As the storms come in, the weather drops, and the wind picks up, flu and cold season is fast approaching, and soon, if they haven't started already, the sniffles will begin, the coughing will pick up, and the cold and flu will begin taking down coworkers and family members. It may seem small, but these colds and flu can turn fast, and in today's COVID world you can never be too cautious. Here are some ways to prepare and hopefully avoid the cold and flu this year in Twin Falls.
kmvt
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
Thousand Springs Resort Pool Is Officially Closed For Upgrades And Maintenance
Thousand Springs Resort announced that they have officially closed the pool due to maintenance and upgrades. The pool will reopen quickly though, so no need to fret. The upgrades will be finished quickly. Thousand Springs Resort Closed Pool. The pool is closed for maintenance. They have repainted the main pool...
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
