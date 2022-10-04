Read full article on original website
And Then There Were 4: Evansville Indiana Adds New Art To Colorful "Self.e Alley"
Work has been underway on a new mural for Downtown Evansville and it is just about complete. Downtown Evansville is home to what is known as Self.e Alley. It is a colorful spot perfect to stop and take a selfie. It began originally with a mural that depicts a vintage Evansville postcard painted on the alley wall. The project later expanded to include a second mural with a bit more of an electric, neon, sort of vibe to it, and eventually, a third mural was added to the mix that is reminiscent of a giant Twister mat.
Celebrate Feed Evansville’s World Food Day 2022 – Free Family Fun Event and Food Drive
A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
Is It Illegal to Skateboard or Rollerblade in Downtown Evansville, Indiana?
Here's a fun little fact for you: Our radio studios are located in Downtown Evansville. We are actually in the Fifth Third Bank building. Thankfully, we have access to the parking garage, but other people sometimes use it for recreation, so I wondered if it was legal or not. Fun...
Santa Claus Land of Lights Family Christmas Light Adventure Announces 2022 Season
Santa Claus, Indiana is clearly the best place to celebrate the Christmas season with your family. I love how everything is Santa themed year-round, but there is something extra special, and extra bright beginning in November. The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light...
Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY
This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
Bread delivery truck helps with Fall Festival restock
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Before the streets get filled with people at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, up bright and early is the Lewis Bakery. Lewis Bakery has been hand delivering bread and buns to the food booths at the Fall Festival for over 45 years. The process...
Indiana Woman Chugs Entire Quart of Apple Cider in 25 Seconds – Wins Chug Challenge
What could go wrong with a little game of Chomp & Chug? I have to confess that I keep calling this game by the wrong name. It's actually CHOW & CHUG. This is a relay game, and we once again went against our Central band moms, Laurie and Erin. Huge...
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Jim’s Famous Pulled Pork BBQ Leaves Behind a Tasty Legacy At Evansville’s Fall Festival
Who is Jim, and what makes his BBQ so special? Well, I'd love to tell you. For the past 2+ decades down at the Fall Festival, every year sits a bright red booth in front of Old National Bank. This booth is a fundraising opportunity for St. Pauls's Episcopal Church in Evansville. The booth is usually number 30, and it has signs all over it boasting that it serves "Jim's Famous Pulled Pork Sandwich." So who is Jim, and what makes his BBQ pulled pork so special?
Indiana ‘Parody Principal’ Returns with Green Day Parody Celebrating Fall Break [WATCH]
One of the most unique principals you'll ever see is Evansville Christian School principal, Mike Allen, a.k.a. "The Parody Principal." While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page and his personal YouTube channel over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week to officially send his students and faculty off to Fall Break.
Fall Tox-Away Day Set for This Saturday in Downtown Evansville
Like me, you more than likely have a variety of liquids you don't know what to do with in your garage, your shed, or some other storage location at your house. You want to just throw them in the trash with the rest of the garbage, but you know you're not supposed to because they're essentially chemicals you don't want an animal getting into or you don't want seeping into the ground at the dump. So, they just sit there on a shelf or in the corner, collecting dust. Sometimes they get moved to a different part of the garage or shed to make room for something else you need to store. Well, I have good news. If you live in Vanderburgh County, you can finally get rid of all that old paint, motor oil, and whatever other chemical liquids you have laying around taking up space absolutely free during the County's upcoming Tox-Away Day in downtown Evansville.
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
Fall Festival attendees deal with cramped parking
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Fall Festival continues, drivers, homeowners and non-profits have had to find unique solutions to street crowding on Evansville’s west side. Drivers said on Tuesday, that it’s difficult to find any space to park. “It’s better during the day,” said one driver. “At night,...
Golden Acorn Winners for West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022
#65/Reitz/R-Men BBQ Mac/Cheese, recipe is from a Reitz grad. Aloha Balls, meatballs covered in BBQ sauce, with pineapple and cheese. Loaded Corndog (hand breaded Farm Boy corndog, with mild chili, cheese, topped with ranch dressing) Best New Item. #38 USI Art Club. Street Corn! Since they couldn’t get enough corn...
Experience Evansville’s Fall Festival Without Leaving Your Home or Office
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is in full swing and the week looks to be absolutely gorgeous for a visit to Franklin Street, but if braving the crowds isn't for you, you can still experience the annual event - minus the smells and tastes. Franklin Street. With...
Life-Sized Dinosaur Animatronics are Heading to Evansville for Dino and Dragon Event October 8th and 9th
Jurassic Park, but without the chaos. Who doesn't love dinosaurs? I don't know what it is, but I feel like there's something about dinosaurs that wakes up and excites the kid in all of us. I mean at one point in time there were these gigantic creatures that roamed the earth, that are just bones in the earth now. It's truly amazing when you think about it. I also know kids love dinosaurs, my nephew is 4 and you can show him a photo of any dinosaur and he can quickly tell you exactly which dinosaur that is. It's honestly impressive, some of the dinosaurs he has shown me are ones I had never even heard of.
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Unplug for a Weekend Getaway with Friends
Whether you are looking to recharge or let loose, Dubois County is a destination with a variety of things to do all year round. Call your gals and make a last-minute trip to southern Indiana to unplug, relax and recharge for a weekend of laughs, drinks & trips down memory lane!
