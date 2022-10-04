ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
sjathevoice.org

St. Joe softball Merges with Rosati-Kain

Due to a limited number of student-athletes interested in playing softball this year, St. Joseph’s Academy was not going to be able to field a team for the 2022 softball season. That is until Coach Maureen McVey, St. Joseph’s Academy’s Athletic Director, had an idea. Back in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor

Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date

(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
St. Louis American

Roorda FIRED from SLPOA amid push to re-fund police

Jeff Roorda, the stridently racist business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, has been terminated from his leadership role. The white police union reportedly severed ties with Roorda earlier this month, and Jay Schroeder, president of SLPOA, asked City officials to remove Roorda “from all bargaining related emails moving forward.” According to Roorda, his termination from the white police union was to appease Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday

Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
SULLIVAN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto Mayor Henry resigns

De Soto Mayor Clayton Henry has resigned after serving five and a half years on the De Soto City Council, including the last six months as the city’s mayor. Henry, 64, announced his resignation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, explaining that he has moved a mile outside the city limits, which disqualified him from being a member of the council.
DE SOTO, MO
#Internships#Social Network#Racism#African American#Medical Technology#Harris Teachers College#St Louis Public Schools#The Black Alumni Network#Mph#The Maryville University
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Going To Be Incredible”

Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Notorious ‘grandparent scam’ targets Wildwood mother

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wildwood resident notified police that she received a call from a scammer yesterday. It appears to have been an attempt to pull off a well-known phone scam known as the “grandparent scam.”. The woman told News 4 she got a call from a crying...
WILDWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem

‘Wear a helmet while crossing street’ Signs spark conversation about pedestrian safety in St. Louis. Along each block of the busy South Grand business corridor, you’ll notice signs and helmets advising “all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear a helmet while crossing such street.” The signs are fake but they address a very real problem in the City of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

