Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KMOV
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
sjathevoice.org
St. Joe softball Merges with Rosati-Kain
Due to a limited number of student-athletes interested in playing softball this year, St. Joseph’s Academy was not going to be able to field a team for the 2022 softball season. That is until Coach Maureen McVey, St. Joseph’s Academy’s Athletic Director, had an idea. Back in...
earnthenecklace.com
Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor
Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
6th grader at Parkway Central Middle School applies Heimlich to save classmate’s life
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Parkway School District student is being applauded for applying the Heimlich maneuver on Monday to save a classmate from choking. When no words came out from a nearby classmate at the start of the school day, this sixth-grade student’s sixth sense told him something was wrong. “I hear my friend making […]
St. Louis American
Roorda FIRED from SLPOA amid push to re-fund police
Jeff Roorda, the stridently racist business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, has been terminated from his leadership role. The white police union reportedly severed ties with Roorda earlier this month, and Jay Schroeder, president of SLPOA, asked City officials to remove Roorda “from all bargaining related emails moving forward.” According to Roorda, his termination from the white police union was to appease Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
Informant in St. Louis Aldermanic Corruption Cases Gets 4 Years
Mohammed Almuttan and three of his brothers sentenced for cigarette and synthetic marijuana trafficking scheme
RELATED PEOPLE
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Mayor Henry resigns
De Soto Mayor Clayton Henry has resigned after serving five and a half years on the De Soto City Council, including the last six months as the city’s mayor. Henry, 64, announced his resignation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, explaining that he has moved a mile outside the city limits, which disqualified him from being a member of the council.
School bus drivers fight the State of Missouri’s demands to repay pandemic funds
School bus drivers from Jefferson County and St. Louis County are fighting the State of Missouri's efforts to force them to repay unemployment pandemic funds they received during the COVID-19 crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Missouri’s candidates for U.S. Senate look at inflation’s impact on area restaurants as election nears
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Richard Nix Jr., the President of Butler’s Pantry, when you’re in the food industry, it’s normal to blow off steam at someone else’s restaurant. It’s why he found himself at OB Clark’s in Brentwood on Monday. “People want...
Downtown braces for “sea of red” for first Cardinals home playoff game
Downtown St. Louis prepares for massive crowds with increased police activity and extra safety measures.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KMOV
Notorious ‘grandparent scam’ targets Wildwood mother
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wildwood resident notified police that she received a call from a scammer yesterday. It appears to have been an attempt to pull off a well-known phone scam known as the “grandparent scam.”. The woman told News 4 she got a call from a crying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lambert International Airport's nonstop flight to this major city isn't coming back
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport last month said it anticipated that a major nonstop flight to San Francisco would come back early next year on United Airlines. That's not going to happen. Lambert spokesperson Roger Lotz said the airport was notified by United that the flight...
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
KMOV
St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem
‘Wear a helmet while crossing street’ Signs spark conversation about pedestrian safety in St. Louis. Along each block of the busy South Grand business corridor, you’ll notice signs and helmets advising “all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear a helmet while crossing such street.” The signs are fake but they address a very real problem in the City of St. Louis.
KSDK
Jack in the Box locations close across St. Louis area
At least four Jack in the Box locations have recently closed across the St. Louis area. Last year, the owner of 70 restaurants in the area filed for bankruptcy.
Comments / 0