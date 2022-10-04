Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 7:46 a.m. EDT
Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile attack on apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11. The regional governor said Friday that more missiles hit the city on Friday along with explosives from Iranian-made drones. He said the Russian S-300 missile strikes on the city a day earlier were “not a random hit, but a series of missiles aimed at multi-story buildings.” As the war sparked by Russia’s February invasion of its neighbor, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights organizations in Russia and Ukraine, and an activist jailed in Russian ally Belarus.
Europe holds 44-leader summit in Prague without Russia
PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia’s war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.
Crimea bridge blast could escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A truck bomb Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia, Russian officials say, damaging a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament...
Russia says truck bomb damages bridge to Crimea
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities said Saturday that a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb triggered seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting...
UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia’s rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member...
Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday. City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private...
Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia on Saturday, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed.
‘We need action’: how an Iranian soccer player is using his fame to fight the regime
Can soccer change the world? Mahmood Ebrahimzadeh, an Iranian international who played for his country in the Fifa World Cup, believes it can. Ebrahimzadeh is one of a network of retired Iranian soccer players now living in exile and urging global support for the uprising currently rocking the country’s theocratic regime. The group is preparing a joint letter to Joe Biden calling for the president and the US to help the Iranian people just as they are helping the people of Ukraine.
Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations...
‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation
NEW YORK (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. “Anna...
