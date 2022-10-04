Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
The 2022 Ford Maverick is currently nearing the end of its production run after a slightly extended session designed to churn out more examples, so The Blue Oval can fulfil as many orders as possible. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain crisis prevented the automaker from producing as many as it could, so it is scrambling to make up for lost time. Despite the imminent switchover to the 2023 model, the company decided to introduce a new change to the lineup that impacts one of the two keys included with certain models, likely as a way to deliver as many pickups as possible.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
fordauthority.com
2016 Ford C-Max Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $15K
Though it has been out of production for years now, the Ford C-Max continues to rack up accolades, including landing a spot on Consumer Reports‘ Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000, Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000, top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy, and The Most Satisfying Five-Year-Old Hybrids lists. Now, the awards continue to roll in – this time for the 2016 Ford C-Max, in particular – which has been named among the 10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $15,000 by Kelley Blue Book.
fordauthority.com
2021 Ford F-250 Harley Davidson Edition Up For Auction
A unique, ultra-low-mileage 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Harley Davidson Edition recently popped up for auction on Cars & Bids, featuring a custom-built exterior accent kit that pays tribute to the famous motorcycle maker. This 2021 Ford F-250 is finished in Carbonized Gray and features a custom Harley Davidson package...
fordauthority.com
2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve With Jet Package: On Road Photos
The refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair brought quite a few changes to the luxury crossover, such as revised exterior styling, an updated interior, and the deletion of optional turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine. The veil was pulled off in mid-September, Ford Authority recently spotted a Grand Touring at the 2022 North American International Auto Show. Now, our photographers have spotted the new compact luxury crossover out on the road – a Lincoln Corsair Reserve with the Jet Appearance Package.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick September Orders May Beat Out 2022 Sales
The Ford Maverick has been in high demand since the day it became available for customers to reserve, and FoMoCo’s order banks are still overflowing with unfilled orders. That’s part of the reason why the automaker decided to close 2023 Ford Maverick order banks after just seven days, but The Blue Oval also noted that it had received tremendous demand from new customers for the new model year as well. Now, thanks to FoMoCo’s September sales report, we know exactly how many new orders it received for the 2023 Ford Maverick.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Among Finalists For 2023 Green Truck Of The Year
The 2022 Ford Maverick arrived at dealers a little over one year ago, but the compact pickup is still a highly desirable vehicle and a critically acclaimed product. As Ford Authority recently reported, The Blue Oval received over 86,000 orders for the 2023 model during the seven day period when order banks were open, a volume that will likely exceed the amount of total Maverick sales for calendar year 2022. As such, it is nearly impossible to ignore a model that has already had such an impact on the market, which explains why Green Car Journal named the Maverick a finalist for the 2023 Green Truck of the Year award.
Autoblog
Ford Explorer ST gets an official Performance Calibration kit, too
Days after it announced a Performance Calibration kit for the 2.3-liter-powered Bronco, Ford Performance released a similar upgrade for the Explorer ST. The tune adds about 30 horsepower to SUVs built between the 2020 and 2022 model years without voiding the warranty. Stock, the hot-rodded variant of the Explorer is...
Mercedes-Benz revealed its 311 miles ranged truck and customers are already lining up
It will be Mercedes-Benz's longest-range electric truck yet
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers Will Have To Spend At Least $500K Under New Plan
For some time now, Ford CEO Jim Farley has been calling for a shift toward fixed pricing and online sales, which didn’t go over terribly well with Ford dealers. However, shortly after the automaker announced plans to split itself into two entities – Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – details of a new plan for Ford dealers emerged with strict standards for those that choose to become EV certified in one of two Model e tiers – choices that also involve big-time investments from those same dealers.
fordauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Debuts As Updated Ford Super Duty Rival
After months of teasing, the 2023 Ford Super Duty was finally unveiled last week, debuting with revised exterior and interior styling along with the all-new 6.8L V8 engine, as Ford Authority exclusively reported. Recently, Ford’s crosstown rival, General Motors, debuted a refreshed 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD that will go head-to-head with the new Super Duty. Now, The Blue Oval will have one more updated rival in the heavy-duty pickup segment, as GM recently brought the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD to the fight.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Team Open To Front E-Locker For Tremor
The Blue Oval recently revealed the 2023 Ford Super Duty in full, bringing an array of new tech to the F-Series lineup, such as advanced lane centering and Pro Power Onboard. The Tremor nameplate will make a return also, but it will not feature a front electronic-locking differential, a technology that may seem like a no-brainer to some. However, Ford Authority recently learned that the Super Duty team hasn’t completely written off the idea, and is open to considering adding one to the lineup in the future.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty 6.8L V8 Production Begins In January
The Blue Oval recently revealed the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty, and the lineup will launch with some impressive new tech, like Pro Power OnBoard and Power-Up software updated capability. It also ditches the old Ford 6.2L V8 for a new 6.8L V8 engine as the standard powerplant going forward. In anticipation for the change, the Ford Windsor Engine Plant is adding a third shift to its operations, per Automotive News Canada.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Rivian Maintains Production Target For 2022
Rivian has certainly faced its fair share of challenges in recent years, ranging from supply chain problems like all automakers to skyrocketing materials prices, all of which caused the company’s stock to take a major hit after it started out incredibly hot. Rivian later cut its workforce by six percent, while one of its major financial backers – Ford – sold millions of the company’s shares, though The Blue Oval still has a multi-billion dollar stake in the company. Things have been looking up recently following the announcement of a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz, however, and Rivian remains on track to hit its production goal for 2022, according to CNBC.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Gets Second Price Increase
More details regarding the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning came to light in August, and perhaps the biggest news pertained to the electric pickup’s price point, which increased substantially over the 2022 model year for the entire lineup. Now, the F-150 Lightning has been subjected to yet another notable price increase, this time applicable to the entry level Pro model.
Flying Magazine
The Power of Modifying Your Prop and Wings
When a more powerful engine upgrade is out of the budget, the wing and propeller are the next best places to find untapped takeoff performance. [Courtesy: Chris Litzkow]. The windsock at my home airfield is a liar, and I no longer trust it. Last week, it convinced me to take off with a light tailwind on a warm day with a passenger aboard. Disaster was never imminent, but the takeoff was quite uncomfortable.
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang GT Supercar Race Car Officially Debuts
When the redesigned, seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang debuted several weeks ago, The Blue Oval simultaneously revealed that the new pony car would be the vanguard for a renewed push into motorsports, including Le Mans. It will be a while before the new model starts professionally racing in other series, but there is one series that will host the all-new Mustang in short time, becoming the first of its kind to feature any seventh-generation Mustang on the track. To that end, the 2023 Ford Mustang GT “Gen3” Supercar has now been officially revealed at Mount Panorama ahead of the Bathurst 1000, and it will compete in the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship.
fordauthority.com
Ford Focusing On Quality Amidst Supply Issues, Says CEO
Ford has been called out for issues with vehicle quality in the past, prompting the automaker to take steps toward ensuring the excellence of its products. These efforts have included appointing former J.D. Power Vice President Josh Halliburton as its new director of quality, a decision that was made by Ford CEO Jim Farley to bring a new set of eyes to improve product quality. The Blue Oval remains optimistic that these quality issues will soon subside, and it will certainly remain a top priority at the company, even if that means slowing down the delivery of its vehicles during a historic vehicle shortage.
