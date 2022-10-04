Read full article on original website
Related
Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe Truck Coming to Minnesota October 8th
Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory...
Stay in One of Three Airbnb Castles in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness for the season, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Popular in Minneapolis, Could We Do This in St. Cloud?
Everyone lately seems to be on the craft beer train. It's not like craft beer is new, exactly, but it has really gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Almost everywhere you turn there is a new brewery opening. Or, you can get your favorites at some of the local bars and restaurants. Each one of them has their own spin on IPA, sours, pale ales, ambers, etc. There is usually something for everyone. Some of the breweries even produce their version of a seltzer. That way if you aren't a beer fan, you can usually find something to enjoy while visiting a brewery with people who do love craft beer.
Minnesota Folksinger/Songwriter To Perform In St. Cloud Tonight
Singer-songwriter Ann Reed is coming to the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud tonight, October 7th, for a performance beginning at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE. The show will be an hour and fifteen minutes long, with no intermission. Her performance is part of the First Fridays at First concert series put on by the Granite City Folk Society and First Presbyterian Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Minnesota Lends a “Tip” or Two on Giving Generously.
Ever experienced this before? You’re out to eat or having a couple drinks after work and the bill comes and your significant other hands you the bill and says “here dear you figure out the tip”. That has happened more times than I count to me and ever since the pandemic changed how we live, I’ve been wondering am I tipping the right percentage.
Minnesota Investigators Still Seeking Answers In 2014 Minnesota Disappearance
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
This St Cloud Burger Chain Drive-Thru Has Gotten Much Worse
Like many others, I do enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru when ordering food. It seems to run smoother and is much easier to remain in my car. However, when the drive-thru experience turns into 15 to 20 minutes waiting in line to order, they've lost my business. Most places...
Sauk Rapids Was the “Big City” in the Area Until This Happened
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. Throw hurricanes in there too especially after what we've seen this past week in Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ever Had A “Snikies”? Minnesota Weatherman “Makes Up” A Candy On Air
Ever been put on the spot to answer a pretty straightforward question, but when you go to answer your brain and mouth aren't working together? This actually happens all the time! One Minnesota weather guy had that happen and unfortunately, this moment is now being shared online. KAAL-TV in Rochester...
You Died Of Dysentery! Minnesota Video Game Being Turned Into A Musical
If you are a certain age, you most definitely had the chance to play The Oregon Trail in school at some point. Maybe it was elementary school, perhaps middle or high school, at some point you lost an ox cross the river, maybe a member of your party was bit by a rattlesnake, it could have even been you bitten while playing the game. The quirky, Minnesota-made video game is now being turned into a musical.
Be Honest. Is Minnesota’s “Favorite” Halloween Candy, Really Yours Too?
It’s October and that means Halloween! Who has their costume figured out? Maybe you have it already. Are the decorations up? Admittedly, my boyfriend and I are really excited for Halloween and have started decorating, although we still need to get pumpkins to carve. However, and probably the most important, the candy still needs to be purchased.
Fall Maintenance Expo Brings Thousands to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Public Works employees from all over the state are in St. Cloud this week. The Fall Maintenance Expo is an opportunity for city, county, and state maintenance and transportation employees to gather ahead of the winter season to learn about the latest in winter equipment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
High School Sports Results Thursday October 6
(24-26, 25-19, 29-27, 25-15)(Ava Athman had 18 kills and 13 digs and Alexis Helmin added 12 kills and 12 blocks) (25-16, 22-25, 25-10, 21-25, 16-14)(Kayla Sexton set a single match record with 28 kills and added 20 digs for Cathedral. Sydney Wahlin chipped in 16 digs for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 13-6)
2 Good Reasons Sky Gazers of Minnesota Can Look Up This Weekend
Growing up more northern Minnesota, in the country I have always had a special interest in looking up at the sky. Anywhere from sunrise to sunset and beyond I will look up at the sky, especially when I know there are extra sights to be seen at night. This weekend there will be two reasons to stop and take a break to look up.
Abandoned Buildings in St. Cloud – What Do We Need/Want?
Recently there have been some restaurants and other businesses that have closed around the St. Cloud area. It's really a sad situation to see businesses close. But, as you see this happening, some of them are not that surprising. Some of these places seem to have had little to no business - like no cars in the parking lot, seemingly no one in the restaurant or retail business. Even though you hate to see a business close, some of them seem like it was expected.
Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake
BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
Ready for Winter? Things to do Around the House Before the Snow Flies
Ready or not, here it comes! Winter. It's that season where some of us hibernate. I do realize there are people who live in Minnesota who absolutely love a Minnesota Winter. They love everything to do with it, winter sports, winter outdoor activities, the cold, and even the snow. I...
Part of Minnesota Now in an “Extreme Drought’
UNDATED -- Almost the entire state is now considered to either be in a drought or at least abnormally dry. The update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says four percent is now in an Extreme Drought, up from zero percent last week. Eleven percent of the state is in...
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0