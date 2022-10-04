Read full article on original website
10 Reasons Why the People of Twin Falls Are So Angry
Lately, it seems that no matter where you go, no matter who you see in public, or no matter what social media site you get on, the majority of people seem to be in a foul mood. The world seems to be angry, and with social media, we all seem to be taking it out on each other, instead of keeping it to ourselves. The problem is that when someone decides to spread their frustrations and anger to others, it then spreads like a virus and makes someone else angry, and then they spread it, causing a trickle effect. What is it that has everyone so upset these days, and why do the Magic Valley and others in the world seem angrier than ever before? Here are a few reasons why everyone seems to have a stick up their butts.
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls
I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls
For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
Idaho Base Jumper Scary Crash Ordeal as Chute Gets Wrapped [VIDEO]
Exclusive Video Shows Idaho Base Jumper Crash And Rescue. A Twin Falls Idaho base jumper got into a bit of a jam as their jump went off-course, resulting in a crash along some jagged rocky cliffs that concluded with a harrowing rescue. My wife and I were passing through Twin...
kmvt
Twin Falls annual Oktoberfest to be held this weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls will be transformed to a fall lover’s paradise for the annual Oktoberfest Festival Friday and Saturday. The annual event brings people from all over the Magic Valley to downtown Twin Falls, where people are able to enjoy food, beer, shopping, and games all the way down Main Ave.
About Superheroes and Princesses in Twin Falls
For those that aren't sure what exactly Superheroes and Princesses offer, there will be live performances by the heroes and princesses, dancing, games, snacks, drinks, and much more. All the proceeds from the event will go towards Operation Christmas Child, a project that sends gifts to children in need worldwide for the holidays. This event is perfect for kids that love Disney princesses or Marvel or DC superheroes. It is a chance for them to get out and interact with their favorites and will be a day you will never forget as a parent.
What Would You Do? Strange Driver Stopping Children in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if a mysterious car pulled up to your child, rolled down the window and an adult you don't know began talking to them? Would you be convicted of assault or murder? Would you follow them? Do you call the cops and let them handle it? Do you ignore it and hope it is a one-time thing? Do you pull your kid from school so they don't walk to school, or do you change how they get to school? This is a situation that was reported recently on a rants and raves page in the area, and any parent has to wonder what you would do if you found yourself in this situation, or heard about your child having this interaction.
7 Events to Not Miss this Weekend in and Near Twin Falls
The weather is changing and finally, it isn't too hot to go outside. The days are still warm enough to get out and break a sweat, but not too hot to have a heat stroke. It is feeling like fall and is the perfect weather to get outside before the inevitable happens. The fall events are beginning to get into full swing, and stores are stocked with fall merchandise, as well as pumpkin spice flavors have taken over everywhere. With fall comes many events and activities, and as another weekend approaches, it is time to get out and enjoy some of the many events that Twin Falls has to offer this time of year. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend.
Check Out the 8 Beautiful New Houses in the Twin Falls Parade of Homes
The Twin Falls Parade of Homes for Fall 2022 has begun and this year it features 8 new homes and a variety of architectural design choices. Some of the houses in the Parade of Homes we have written about before because of their beauty and unique designs. But most of the houses being featured are completely new to us. Check out this gallery to see all the different houses and design features and then keep scrolling to get details on dates and times for visiting each home during the Parade of Homes.
BASE Jumper Stuck on Canyon Wall North of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rescue crews are working to free a BASE jumper that became stuck on the canyon wall on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, multiple crews are working to pull the stranded jumper from a ledge on the northeast side of the Perrine Bridge. The person can be seen dangling from the canyon side. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team is working with Twin Falls Search and Rescue and Jerome County Sheriff's Office. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from the edge while crews work on the rescue. The Perrine Bridge is a popular place for BASE jumpers (buildings, antennas, spans or bridges, and earth) to jump from with a parachute.
Little Talked About Idaho Traffic Law Farmers Need to Know
As the fall harvest is underway in Idaho, drivers need to be aware of the increased risk of encountering farm equipment on county roads. Here are some tips to avoid an accident when sharing the road with tractors and other farm implements, as well as a little talked about statute that farmers should be aware of when driving on two-lane highways.
kmvt
Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho. The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.
One Of Twin Falls Favorite Retail Shops Is Officially For Sale
Real Deals in Twin Falls has been operating for 19 years. The store has officially decided to pass the keys on to someone else and they have sold the building. Real Deals will no longer be operated by the previous owners. Real Deals In Twin Falls For Sale. The business...
eastidahonews.com
Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed
RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
kmvt
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood donation, whether it’s for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents, or giving birth, which was the case for Shandra Sterner. Shortly after giving birth to her healthy son, Twin Falls woman Shandra Sterner...
6 Ways to Prepare for Cold and Flu Season in Twin Falls this Year
The weather is changing and the heat is a thing of the past this year in Twin Falls. As the storms come in, the weather drops, and the wind picks up, flu and cold season is fast approaching, and soon, if they haven't started already, the sniffles will begin, the coughing will pick up, and the cold and flu will begin taking down coworkers and family members. It may seem small, but these colds and flu can turn fast, and in today's COVID world you can never be too cautious. Here are some ways to prepare and hopefully avoid the cold and flu this year in Twin Falls.
BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
Thousand Springs Resort Pool Is Officially Closed For Upgrades And Maintenance
Thousand Springs Resort announced that they have officially closed the pool due to maintenance and upgrades. The pool will reopen quickly though, so no need to fret. The upgrades will be finished quickly. Thousand Springs Resort Closed Pool. The pool is closed for maintenance. They have repainted the main pool...
Forest Bridge Northwest of Fairfield to Close Temporarily
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A bridge located in the Fairfield Ranger District on the Sawtooth National Forest will be replaced this fall blocking access for short time. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced the wooden Willow Creek Bridge will be removed and replaced with a more sturdy steel and concrete structure this November. Construction is set for Nov. 1-7 and will limit access on Forest Road #227 depending on which direction visitors are coming from. Areas west of the bridge will have to be accessed through Featherville while areas to the east will need to be accessed from Fairfield by way of Couch Summit. Once the new bridge is finished it will be much wider and more robust to withstand fires and floods.
105 Years and Counting at a Twin Falls Grill
Since I've been writing a lot lately about great places to eat throughout the region, let me share with you the first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls. I arrived here in December 2014. My first month was spent living in a hotel. I would heat my meals in the small microwave oven in my room. The tuna noodle casserole from Fred Meyer was ok, but I wanted a good home-cooked meal. I would pass the Depot Grill going to and from work. My new friends at the office told me I had to make a stop.
