A curious thing happened to me while watching writer-director David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.” For the first 20 minutes or so, I couldn’t abide Christian Bale’s performance, another of the actor’s over-the-top collections of tics and mannered mannerisms, with (literally) eye-popping, cartoonish reaction shots and gruff inflections borrowed equally from Al Pacino and Peter Falk. Bale’s playing a disfigured WWI vet who runs a street clinic dispensing experimental pain medications to his fellow wounded soldiers, and spends most of the movie hopped up on his own wares with his glass eye falling out at inopportune moments. It’s one of the most obnoxious performances I’ve ever seen, sucking all the oxygen out of the room and driving this critic to distraction, until something clicked somewhere during the second reel and I suddenly started to find him incredibly, unaccountably hilarious. Even charming. By the end of these 134 minutes I’d decided it might be one of my favorite things Bale has ever done.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO