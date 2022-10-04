Read full article on original website
WBUR
Global perspectives, West Coast sunsets and Wordle challenges: Behind the mic with Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes
As she takes her place in front of the camera, Deepa Fernandes, the newest Here & Now co-host, glances up and calls out: "Wait, where's our music?" When La Lupe's "Fever" streams out from the speakers, Fernandes shimmies and sways. She's literally dancing into her tenure at NPR and WBUR,...
Billie Eilish and Mom Maggie Baird Honored at EMA Awards, With ‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ Among Winners
The Environmental Media Association held its annual awards gala on Saturday night, recognizing the efforts of those working toward a healthier planet. Don’t Look Up, Abbott Elementary, Yellowstone and The Problem with Jon Stewart were among the productions feted for their work in following green practices and telling stories of environmental justice, climate action and sustainability. The event, held at Los Angeles’ Sunset Las Palmas Studios, also honored superstar Billie Eilish and her mother Maggie Baird with the EMA Missions in Music Award for their environmental work. Together, the mother-daughter duo created “Overheated,” an extra component to Eilish’s Happier Than...
WBUR
David O. Russell's star-studded 'Amsterdam' is a Prohibition-era farce
A curious thing happened to me while watching writer-director David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.” For the first 20 minutes or so, I couldn’t abide Christian Bale’s performance, another of the actor’s over-the-top collections of tics and mannered mannerisms, with (literally) eye-popping, cartoonish reaction shots and gruff inflections borrowed equally from Al Pacino and Peter Falk. Bale’s playing a disfigured WWI vet who runs a street clinic dispensing experimental pain medications to his fellow wounded soldiers, and spends most of the movie hopped up on his own wares with his glass eye falling out at inopportune moments. It’s one of the most obnoxious performances I’ve ever seen, sucking all the oxygen out of the room and driving this critic to distraction, until something clicked somewhere during the second reel and I suddenly started to find him incredibly, unaccountably hilarious. Even charming. By the end of these 134 minutes I’d decided it might be one of my favorite things Bale has ever done.
