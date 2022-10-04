ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

UC Daily Campus

State News: Vice President Harris to visit CCSU, Hartford Marathon set for Oct. 7 and Connecticut polling favoring Democrats

Vice President Harris will visit Central Connecticut State University on Oct. 5. Central Connecticut State University President Zulma R. Toro confirmed in an email Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit CCSU for a roundtable discussion Wednesday afternoon according to WFSB. “Although we do not yet have all the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

YNHH Acquiring 3 More Hospitals

The consolidation of Connecticut health care continued with the announcement Thursday that Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) has reached a deal to take over three more hospitals in the state. YNHHS has signed a deal with Prospect Medical Holdings to take over 357-bed Waterbury Hospital, 249-bed Manchester Memorial Hospital,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
UC Daily Campus

CT small businesses receive $200,000 award

The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded $200,000 to the State of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). The award was given to Connecticut through SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) and is meant to support the state’s small businesses with export development. According to the SBA’s website, STEP has awarded $200 million to U.S. states since the program was founded in 2011.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance. The topic of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut

The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter

(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Historic mill building in Connecticut set to be auctioned off

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Each year toy ducks take the plunge into the Pootatuck River, in an annual fundraiser by the Newtown Lions Club. Now a mill office complex fronting the stream is for sale, connected to the man whose breakthrough expanded the use of rubber to any number of everyday items, from the rubber ducks of yore to automobile tires.
NEWTOWN, CT

