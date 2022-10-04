Read full article on original website
Bristol educator named Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023
Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School, was announced as Connecticut's 'Teacher of the Year' for 2023.
State News: Vice President Harris to visit CCSU, Hartford Marathon set for Oct. 7 and Connecticut polling favoring Democrats
Vice President Harris will visit Central Connecticut State University on Oct. 5. Central Connecticut State University President Zulma R. Toro confirmed in an email Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit CCSU for a roundtable discussion Wednesday afternoon according to WFSB. “Although we do not yet have all the...
Connecticut Teacher of the Year announced
Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 is an instructor at Bristol Eastern High School. Science teacher Carolyn Kielma learned of the honor this morning during a surprise assembly at the school.
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
Report: Poor CT cities should get $76.5 million in state investments
A state panel tasked with revitalizing CT's poor urban centers is recommending financing for dozens of development projects in 12 communities.
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
State employee unions take pandemic pay to arbitration
State employee unions announced they will go to arbitration over $35 million in bonus pay set aside for frontline state workers. The post State employee unions take pandemic pay to arbitration appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
YNHH Acquiring 3 More Hospitals
The consolidation of Connecticut health care continued with the announcement Thursday that Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) has reached a deal to take over three more hospitals in the state. YNHHS has signed a deal with Prospect Medical Holdings to take over 357-bed Waterbury Hospital, 249-bed Manchester Memorial Hospital,...
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CT small businesses receive $200,000 award
The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded $200,000 to the State of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). The award was given to Connecticut through SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) and is meant to support the state’s small businesses with export development. According to the SBA’s website, STEP has awarded $200 million to U.S. states since the program was founded in 2011.
10 Famous People From Connecticut
You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
Amid bleak reports, Stefanowski says CT’s economy is broken
The gubernatorial candidate is campaigning on a plan to fix Connecticut's economy. But first, he has to convince voters it’s broken.
Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut
Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance. The topic of...
Will Hurricane Ian cause Connecticut homeowners to see an insurance price hike?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Florida homeowners have already seen their insurance rates skyrocket in recent years. And, now, Connecticut may see part of the brunt of more damage. Experts have called Hurricane Ian a “worst-case scenario.” In its aftermath, Florida policyholders could see their rates increase another 30% — on top of already having […]
These historical maps of Connecticut show the state from 1685-1915
Long before the days that Nutmeggers used a GPS to navigate the Merritt Parkway, they were using paper maps created by navigators to guide their horses and buggies. Not only did they rely on maps to travel on land, but they also relied on them to navigate the Ocean. These...
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter
(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
Historic mill building in Connecticut set to be auctioned off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Each year toy ducks take the plunge into the Pootatuck River, in an annual fundraiser by the Newtown Lions Club. Now a mill office complex fronting the stream is for sale, connected to the man whose breakthrough expanded the use of rubber to any number of everyday items, from the rubber ducks of yore to automobile tires.
How Hurricane Ian could inflate property insurance premiums in Connecticut
As one analyst predicts $63 billion in insurance claims from Hurricane Ian, Connecticut's cluster of specialty insurers are girding to cover a portion of those losses through reinsurance policies they sell — putting additional pressure on home and auto insurance rates as carriers look to recoup losses. Ian was...
Connecticut officials call on M&T Bank to provide answers following more than 300 layoffs
The bank says it has laid off 325 employees so far and plans to eliminate 333 more positions.
