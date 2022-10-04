Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Biden Warns of Threat of Armageddon 10-7-22
Ron Armstrong returns to the show. And we take your calls on this Free For All Friday. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying...
iheart.com
Pirate Bugs Feasting On Iowans
(Des Moines, IA) -- Local people on social media are asking about those tiny little black flies that bite... and it hurts. "We are often troubled by a tiny black and white insect that bites and causes pain that is way out of proportion to the size" Said Iowa State University Entomology Professor Donald Lewis.
iheart.com
The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho for WHAT?!
GLENN: The satanic temple has filed a complaint against Idaho on Friday, after filing a similar one in Indiana. The lawsuits, the temple is arguing that each state's ban violates the rights of people, who took contraception, and still became pregnant. Listen to this. Quoting, denying the right of an involuntary pregnant woman, to engage in the Satanic abortion ritual. This is not the Bee. This is not a parody.
iheart.com
Gun Guy Reacts to Federal Judge Striking Down NY Gun Law on Dave Allen Show
Parts of New York State's new gun laws are being temporarily shot down by a federal judge. Reaction from "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Farmers, we want to bring you lunch this harvest season
Beck's Hybrids and The Big Show want to show our appreciation for Iowa's farmers by bringing lunch to a deserving Iowa farm family during the busy harvest season. These will be tasty hot lunches from an outstanding local facility, so click the link below and nominate your favorite farmer so we can come see you in the next few weeks!
iheart.com
Freeze Warning Saturday morning for much of Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Much of Iowa is under a Freeze Warning for early Saturday, from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. "It's the first freeze of the season across much of the area. So overnight tonight into Saturday morning we're going to see temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s." Says Meteorologist Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service. "It's going to be quite cold for us."
iheart.com
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Louisiana
As the last glimpses of summer fade into the chilly air of fall, why not plan your next night out at one of the coziest restaurants in America?. Cheapism search the country to find the coziest restaurant in each state where guests can enjoy a nice, comforting meal. According to the site:
iheart.com
Brother Of Man Accused Of Murdering California Family Is Arrested
The brother of the man accused of kidnapping and murdering four members of a California family was arrested in connection with the case. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said that Alberto Salgado, 41, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Salgado's brother, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In Tennessee
Spooky season is full swing and Halloween is just around the corner, so now is the time to scare yourself silly at one of the best haunted house attractions in the country. Ranker searched the country to find the best haunted houses that promise the best scares that will have you looking over your shoulder long after you leave. According to the site:
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Chocolate Cake
Nothing crushes chocolate cravings like chocolate cake. This classic, decadent dessert comes in many forms, and most people enjoy it after a nice meal. But no one is stopping you from having a slice at any time of day. It's not hard to seek it out, too. Plenty of restaurants, bakeries, and eateries have chocolate cake on the menu.
iheart.com
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Colorado
When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
iheart.com
Woman, 30, killed in Muskgeon "family dispute" shooting
MUSKEGON (WOOD-AM) - A shooting during a reported family dispute has left a 30-year-old Muskgeon woman dead. It happened on ray street in the marsh field neighborhood before 3 p.m. A 60-year-old Egelston Township man has been jailed. Police in Muskegon are calling the shooting an isolated incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Arizona
Sandwiches are a staple meal. There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers. LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sandwich shop. The website states, "We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."
Comments / 0