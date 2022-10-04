Read full article on original website
Would Anyone Like A Free, Unwanted Twin Falls Backyard Pet?
A recent experience in the backyard of my Twin Falls home inspired me to do some research. Apparently, there are more than a dozen different species of bats in southern Idaho, and one of them, in particular, is known for its aggressive, low-flying hunting at night. October is the time...
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls
I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
Why the Most Idaho Thing Ever Needs to Be Happening in Twin Falls
There are times in life when you are searching through Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or browsing the internet and come across a video that you can't help but share and watch over and over. Living in Idaho we see odd videos of things recorded here all the time, and often think, 'this is the most Idaho thing there is.' Sometimes you will come across a video where you think that and wonder how it wasn't recorded here, and I happened to come across a video like that. This event needs to be a weekend event in Twin Falls or needs to happen at the Twin Falls Fair yearly.
South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls
For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
WATCH: Comedy Legend Will Ferrell Shoots Pool North Of Twin Falls
Will Ferrell has been spotted hanging out about 130 miles north of Twin Falls. He reportedly walked into a bar earlier this week with some friends while taking part in a fishing trip. Mackay, Idaho, is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive northeast of Twin Falls. According to YouTube, the famous comedian...
Boise a Great Coffee Town, But Something Else is Missing
Waking up every morning is a task many of us regret. While few people can pop out of beds like pop tarts, most of us struggle to get out of bed each morning for work or to take our kids to school. Waking up has to be one of the worst, if not the worst, part of the day regularly. You go from warm and comfortable to have to make your mind function and be an adult in a matter of minutes. It can be tough to do every day, and many of us need some help to get the day started. Coffee is one of the best ways to do this, and some of us can not function without it. While many of us rely on coffee to get through the day, one has to wonder if living here is the best place to get the coffee we need. Some cities are known for it, while others are not, but how does Idaho, specifically Boise, compare to other cities in the country when it comes to being a coffee town?
About Superheroes and Princesses in Twin Falls
For those that aren't sure what exactly Superheroes and Princesses offer, there will be live performances by the heroes and princesses, dancing, games, snacks, drinks, and much more. All the proceeds from the event will go towards Operation Christmas Child, a project that sends gifts to children in need worldwide for the holidays. This event is perfect for kids that love Disney princesses or Marvel or DC superheroes. It is a chance for them to get out and interact with their favorites and will be a day you will never forget as a parent.
Little Talked About Idaho Traffic Law Farmers Need to Know
As the fall harvest is underway in Idaho, drivers need to be aware of the increased risk of encountering farm equipment on county roads. Here are some tips to avoid an accident when sharing the road with tractors and other farm implements, as well as a little talked about statute that farmers should be aware of when driving on two-lane highways.
7 Events to Not Miss this Weekend in and Near Twin Falls
The weather is changing and finally, it isn't too hot to go outside. The days are still warm enough to get out and break a sweat, but not too hot to have a heat stroke. It is feeling like fall and is the perfect weather to get outside before the inevitable happens. The fall events are beginning to get into full swing, and stores are stocked with fall merchandise, as well as pumpkin spice flavors have taken over everywhere. With fall comes many events and activities, and as another weekend approaches, it is time to get out and enjoy some of the many events that Twin Falls has to offer this time of year. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend.
Cow Found Mutilated in Lincoln County
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a cow was recently found mutilated near Richfield. The Sheriff's Office, posted on social media warning others in the area to take precautions and set up remote cameras after the cow was found recently north of the small community made up of ranches and farms. The owners reported the cow had been killed and "had unmentionable things done to it." The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information that will help with the investigation, 208-886-2250.
One Of Twin Falls Favorite Retail Shops Is Officially For Sale
Real Deals in Twin Falls has been operating for 19 years. The store has officially decided to pass the keys on to someone else and they have sold the building. Real Deals will no longer be operated by the previous owners. Real Deals In Twin Falls For Sale. The business...
Thousand Springs Resort Pool Is Officially Closed For Upgrades And Maintenance
Thousand Springs Resort announced that they have officially closed the pool due to maintenance and upgrades. The pool will reopen quickly though, so no need to fret. The upgrades will be finished quickly. Thousand Springs Resort Closed Pool. The pool is closed for maintenance. They have repainted the main pool...
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
The Problem with Tipping in Twin Falls Nobody is Talking About
There's a recent tipping issue that I'm seeing at more restaurants in the Twin Falls area and I'd like to know your thoughts, especially if you're someone who works behind the counter. Everybody knows how to tip. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all familiar with the process...
Jerome Police Seek Public Help in Shooting Investigation
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome Police Department has released home security video related to a shooting that injured a young man in late September hoping the public can identify the suspect vehicle. The video shows two cars go by on the street, one the victim's car and the suspect car on September 24, a little before 5 p.m. Shortly after the two vehicles go by Jerome Police say five gunshots can be heard. The 22-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and treated, however police say he is not cooperating with the investigation. Jerome Police say the shooting happened near an apartment complex on South Davis Street that was hit by bullets. Residents told officers there had been a shooting there a week before. Investigators hope someone might be able to identify the car and possibly the suspect in the video. Anyone who leaves a tip can remain anonymous if they want to. If you have any information call Jerome Police at 208-324-4328 (messages can also be sent via Facebook). See video below:
Shoshone Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 93
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and four others were hospitalized Sunday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, a 68-year-old Shoshone woman driving a Volkswagen Beetle pulled off E 200 N onto U.S. 93 and was struck by a Toyota Camry headed south at around 9:33 a.m. ISP said the woman had been wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. Two adults in their mid-30s and two juveniles, all from Kimberly, in the Toyota were taken to an area hospital. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.
Forest Bridge Northwest of Fairfield to Close Temporarily
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A bridge located in the Fairfield Ranger District on the Sawtooth National Forest will be replaced this fall blocking access for short time. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced the wooden Willow Creek Bridge will be removed and replaced with a more sturdy steel and concrete structure this November. Construction is set for Nov. 1-7 and will limit access on Forest Road #227 depending on which direction visitors are coming from. Areas west of the bridge will have to be accessed through Featherville while areas to the east will need to be accessed from Fairfield by way of Couch Summit. Once the new bridge is finished it will be much wider and more robust to withstand fires and floods.
105 Years and Counting at a Twin Falls Grill
Since I've been writing a lot lately about great places to eat throughout the region, let me share with you the first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls. I arrived here in December 2014. My first month was spent living in a hotel. I would heat my meals in the small microwave oven in my room. The tuna noodle casserole from Fred Meyer was ok, but I wanted a good home-cooked meal. I would pass the Depot Grill going to and from work. My new friends at the office told me I had to make a stop.
Three Injured in Head-on Crash Sunday in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Sunday evening while two others were taken by ambulance after a head-on crash in Jerome. Emergency crews responded at around 8:23 p.m. on State Highway 25 for a Toyota Corolla and Buick Regal that hit head-on, according to Idaho State Police. A 48-year-old woman from Twin Falls in the Corolla had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital. A 32-year-old woman driver of the Buick and her 69-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than an hour. Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
Twin Falls to Break Ground on South Fire Station
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction will start on a second fire station in October for south Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls announced it is planning a groundbreaking for Twin Falls City Fire Station #3 in mid-October near the Swensons Market on Orchard Drive and Washington Street South. Station #3 will be the second station to be built in Twin Falls as construction is underway on Station #2 on North College Drive. Work on the station began earlier this year and is expected to be operational by spring of 2023. The facility will replace the current Station #2 that sits on the southeast side of the College of Southern Idaho on Falls Ave. The groundbreaking for Station #3 is set for October 17, at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
