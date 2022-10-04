Read full article on original website
Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
New York News Reporter Get Hits With Unusual Object
It is safe to say that nowadays not everyone is a fan of the media. Over the past 5 or so years more and more people have become disenchanted with the "mainstream" media and it looks like one person took their frustration out on a reporter in Buffalo. Check out...
Western New York village set to drop ban on open containers
ANGOLA, N.Y. — The Angola village board voted on Monday to allow open containers of alcohol after several weeks of discussions. “Anything that we can do to improve the economy, if this is a little step forward, then it's great,” said BTR Brews owner Brandy Lombardo. BTR Brews...
Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd
What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
newyorkalmanack.com
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?
There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
Absolute Best Places For Cookies in Western New York
People in Buffalo are OBSESSED WITH cookies right now. I said this earlier this morning on Clay and Company. Anyone who is not in on this hype of delicious warm (or chilled) cookies, does not get it. But, once you take a step into Crumbl on Niagara Falls Boulevard and order, you will get it. Where is the best place for cookies for your next party in Western New York?
'Rainbow Fentanyl' arrives in New York State
While the fight against fentanyl and other opioids rages on in Erie County and across New York State, a new potential threat could be lurking with the emergence of “Rainbow Fentanyl”. Read more here:
Southern Fast Food Restaurant is Finally Coming to New York State
When you travel to different regions of the United States, you get a taste of different cultures and cuisine that you don't normally find where you live. Here in New York State, we have the standard chain food fare. You have plenty of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell;...
New York State receives $60 million to help residents with heating bills this winter
With energy bills expected to rise across New York State this winter, roughly $60 million of federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will support residents to defray their home energy costs. Read more here:
Help FeedMore WNY Raise Money To Fight Hunger Just By Walking
FeedMore WNY is hosting its 15th annual Walk Off Hunger, presented by Evans Bank. You're invited to help fight hunger in Western New York by taking part in the walk on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St. in Buffalo. Registration will begin at 10 am and the walk will start at 11 am.
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County: Impacts of new gun laws discussed in Youngstown
New mandates include ‘sensitive locations,’ training requirements. Area pistol permitholders and firearms supporters learned more on the impacts of recently passed state gun legislation Tuesday evening at the Youngstown firehall. Presented by the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter, the informational forum featured state and county officials...
South Park High alumnus reflects on tree planting nearly 40 years ago
John Walton, a Buffalo native, proudly calls himself a “tree hugger”. Nearly 50 years ago, in 1974, during his senior year, he helped plant four trees for an Earth Day project.
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
New Country Bar in Hamburg, New York Takes Over Popular Location
The popular restaurant that sits at the corner of Armor Duells Road and Abbott Road was up for sale and the asking price was $900,000. It was known as the Armor Inn that hosted country nights for years, but it is about to begin a brand new chapter. The Rush...
