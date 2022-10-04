ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Major Change For Goodwills in New York

This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd

What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River

This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?

There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Absolute Best Places For Cookies in Western New York

People in Buffalo are OBSESSED WITH cookies right now. I said this earlier this morning on Clay and Company. Anyone who is not in on this hype of delicious warm (or chilled) cookies, does not get it. But, once you take a step into Crumbl on Niagara Falls Boulevard and order, you will get it. Where is the best place for cookies for your next party in Western New York?
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

'Rainbow Fentanyl' arrives in New York State

While the fight against fentanyl and other opioids rages on in Erie County and across New York State, a new potential threat could be lurking with the emergence of “Rainbow Fentanyl”. Read more here:
2 On Your Side

Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County: Impacts of new gun laws discussed in Youngstown

New mandates include ‘sensitive locations,’ training requirements. Area pistol permitholders and firearms supporters learned more on the impacts of recently passed state gun legislation Tuesday evening at the Youngstown firehall. Presented by the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter, the informational forum featured state and county officials...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

