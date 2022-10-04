Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
SB Nation
A Farewell to Everton “Dog of War” John Ebbrell
With the welcome result coming for Everton on Saturday at Southampton it may have slipped under the radar that one of the Academy’s recent senior appointments, former player John Ebbrell, departed the club after a long, if fragmented, association with the Toffees. It was first announced over the weekend...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United
David de Gea - 4 Could have done better on the first goal by coming off his line. Not his best game going forward and was part of a backline that conceded two on the day. Hasn’t done enough in the minutes he’s got to suggest that he could take Raphael Varane’s spot once the French international recovers.
SB Nation
Lampard identifies where Iwobi can do more
Few players in the entire Premier League have had as remarkable a turnaround in 2022 as Alex Iwobi. Ever since Frank Lampard joined Everton right at the end of the January transfer window, the Nigerian international has been excellent wherever the manager has placed him on the pitch. It’s not...
ESPN
Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
BBC
Will Newcastle turn the 'big six' into 'big seven'?
In October last year - in the first game after the completion of Newcastle's controversial £305m Saudi-backed takeover - Steve Bruce's 19th-placed team were losing at home to Tottenham as "no noise from the Saudi boys" rang around St James' Park from the away end. The Public Investment Fund...
SB Nation
Talking Points: Another frustrating night on Wearside for the Black Cats - what went on?
Coming into a home double header against Preston and Blackpool, I didn’t think I’d be here writing on the back of two 0-0 draws. Granted, Sunderland had already drawn some blanks before this season, notably against local rivals Middlesbrough. But in games against Reading and Watford, Sunderland had...
BBC
Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record
Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
SB Nation
How should Chelsea line up against Wolves to make it three wins in a row?
Chelsea’s next game is upon us already, with the Blues hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday. While the narrative thrust will be largely provided by the return of Diego Costa to Stamford Bridge, the more relevant concern for us should be whether we can build on the momentum created by the back-to-back wins over the past week. Wolves have struggled this season — they have just one win so far and have scored just three goals, the fewest of any team in the Premier League — and will be under interim management after sacking Bruno Lage.
SB Nation
Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City
Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
SB Nation
Two Up, Two Down: What were the positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Blackpool?
On another day we win that game, but Blackpool’s keeper pulled off two of the best saves I’ve seen this season to deny Jack Clarke - it just wasn’t our day. We had 15 shots in total, but only four were on goal - although Embleton’s strike that hit the top of the bar counts as off target - and I thought generally we did a decent job of getting down the sides and creating opportunities.
SB Nation
First Professional Contract for Hannah Silcock
Hannah Silcock joined Liverpool’s Academy at age eight, and has today signed her first professional contract with Liverpool FC Women. The 18-year-old made her first team debut last season, and started for the Reds last weekend against Sunderland in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup. The centerback has looked promising in her early showings, and the contract is a just reward for her progression.
SB Nation
Paul Ince ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ After Norwich City Draw
Reading continued to prove people wrong with a brilliantly deserved 1-1 draw against Norwich City at the SCL Stadium. We could have gone in at half time 2-0 up but Andy Carroll had his header saved and Jeff Hendrick’s shot hit the post. Grant Hanley gave the visitors the...
SB Nation
QPR vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run as they travel to the English capital to face Queens Park Rangers this evening, eager to impress in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Paul Ince’s side performed admirably against Norwich City in midweek - and will take plenty of confidence...
SB Nation
Midfielder ‘ready to go’, could make Everton debut
Everton brought in eight players during this summer’s transfer window as Frank Lampard looked to revamp the squad that fought tooth and nail to secure Premier League survival late last season. While a number of those players have already made a big impact on the side, it’s youngster James...
SB Nation
October 7th-9th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
View From The Town End: QPR ‘Revitalised’ Under Michael Beale
Fresh off the back of one six-pointer, it’s onto another. After Reading earned an impressive 1-1 draw at home to second-placed Norwich City in midweek, now it’s a Friday night trip to fourth-placed QPR. Can we build on Tuesday’s performance and result?. Standing in our way is...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: On Nûñez, Formations, and Whether He’s Been Found Out
Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Sunday match against Arsenal, the Liverpool boss addressed some of the key topics amongst the fanbase following the win against Rangers: Darwin Nûñez’s form, Liverpool’s formation options, and how much of the poor start is down to opposition coaches having figured out how to get at Liverpool.
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Bodo/Glimt 0 match repot: job done
Arsenal took care of business with a tidy 3-0 win over visiting Bodø/Glimt. The victory puts the Gunners in control of Group A and the path to that all-important top spot that avoids an extra knockout round pairing. Mikel Arteta’s heavily rotated side dominated the first half then took their foot off the gas in the second (perhaps a touch to much for the manager’s liking) to coast home without too much exertion.
