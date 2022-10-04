Marposs announced the OptoCloud EDU (Electric Drive Unit), its latest generation of 3D precision inspection solutions designed for the Electrical Vehicle industry. Using multiple laser heads in tandem with contact sensors for measurement and vision inspection, OptoCloud EDU reconstructs the 3D model of complex and articulated workpieces in less than a minute to ensure accuracy of the produced component. For example, it can validate 240 electrical contacts of a motor stator in only 30 seconds, which is 100 times faster than a traditional contact system.

