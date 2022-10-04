Read full article on original website
How is additive manufacturing changing global manufacturing?
Additive manufacturing (AM) is changing global manufacturing, especially in the aerospace industry where large-format 3D printers are used to produce tooling, fixtures, patterns and molds. Pellet extrusion and hybrid additive and subtractive systems offer a unique solution for these aerospace applications by leveraging the use of high-performance, low-cost pellet feedstocks and machining techniques to produce these large fixtures and tools at a fraction of the time and cost compared to filament extrusion or traditional manufacturing methods.
Jeep reveals plan to lead global SUV electrification
Jeep announced a comprehensive plan for its next generation of fully electric 4xe vehicles as part of a sustainable transformation to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world. The plan, which premiered on the brand’s YouTube channel, calls for the introduction of four all-electric SUVs in North America...
QA Consultants coordinating cybersecurity solutions for Project Arrow, the first all-Canadian, zero-emission concept vehicle
QA Consultants Inc, an independent software quality engineering services firm, were awarded the role of onboarding and integrating the cybersecurity solutions for Project Arrow, Canada’s first, original, full-build and zero-emission concept vehicle. The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) of Canada launched the first, original, full-build zero-emission concept vehicle named...
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
Aircraft Market Outlook: First Half 2023; Register now!
What: Richard Aboulafia examines the current aerospace market and what to expect as we head into 2023. When: Oct 20, 2022 12:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topics: “Supply constraints versus strong market demand, single-aisle jetliner strength and twin-aisle weakness, and the risk of defense crowding out commercial. Plenty to talk about, really!” – Richard Aboulafia.
Marposs’s OptoCloud EDU inspection system
Marposs announced the OptoCloud EDU (Electric Drive Unit), its latest generation of 3D precision inspection solutions designed for the Electrical Vehicle industry. Using multiple laser heads in tandem with contact sensors for measurement and vision inspection, OptoCloud EDU reconstructs the 3D model of complex and articulated workpieces in less than a minute to ensure accuracy of the produced component. For example, it can validate 240 electrical contacts of a motor stator in only 30 seconds, which is 100 times faster than a traditional contact system.
