Since the first Lotus car was built in 1948, the company has been a beacon in the automotive industry for the design and manufacture of high-performance cars born out of legendary success on the racetrack. The latest sports car, the Emira, is by far the most accurate model ever built by Lotus thanks to an upgrade in quality control (QC) at the company's sports cars factory in Hethel, Norfolk, UK. It includes investment in a 5-axis HC-90TR twin-arm coordinate measuring machine (CMM) manufactured in Castle Donington by LK Metrology. The automated, multi-sensor inspection cell, part of multi-million-dollar investments made by Lotus since 2017, delivers absolute, 100%, non-contact dimensional inspection at production-line speed, enabling real-time quality control.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO