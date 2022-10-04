Read full article on original website
QA Consultants coordinating cybersecurity solutions for Project Arrow, the first all-Canadian, zero-emission concept vehicle
QA Consultants Inc, an independent software quality engineering services firm, were awarded the role of onboarding and integrating the cybersecurity solutions for Project Arrow, Canada’s first, original, full-build and zero-emission concept vehicle. The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) of Canada launched the first, original, full-build zero-emission concept vehicle named...
Marposs’s OptoCloud EDU inspection system
Marposs announced the OptoCloud EDU (Electric Drive Unit), its latest generation of 3D precision inspection solutions designed for the Electrical Vehicle industry. Using multiple laser heads in tandem with contact sensors for measurement and vision inspection, OptoCloud EDU reconstructs the 3D model of complex and articulated workpieces in less than a minute to ensure accuracy of the produced component. For example, it can validate 240 electrical contacts of a motor stator in only 30 seconds, which is 100 times faster than a traditional contact system.
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
Most accurate Lotus car ever thanks to cutting edge metrology
Since the first Lotus car was built in 1948, the company has been a beacon in the automotive industry for the design and manufacture of high-performance cars born out of legendary success on the racetrack. The latest sports car, the Emira, is by far the most accurate model ever built by Lotus thanks to an upgrade in quality control (QC) at the company's sports cars factory in Hethel, Norfolk, UK. It includes investment in a 5-axis HC-90TR twin-arm coordinate measuring machine (CMM) manufactured in Castle Donington by LK Metrology. The automated, multi-sensor inspection cell, part of multi-million-dollar investments made by Lotus since 2017, delivers absolute, 100%, non-contact dimensional inspection at production-line speed, enabling real-time quality control.
