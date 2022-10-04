Read full article on original website
Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"
Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
todaysemobility.com
Toyota, Kenworth prove fuel cell electric truck capabilities
Toyota Motor North America and Kenworth Truck Company have proven the capabilities of their jointly designed heavy-duty, Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) as a potential zero-emissions replacement of diesel-powered trucks with the completion of their operations in the Zero- and Near-Zero Emissions Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) “Shore to Store” project at the Port of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles basin, and the Inland Empire.
With shift to electric vehicles growing, Canadian company plants roots in Michigan with EV charger manufacturing facility
The electric vehicle revolution took a step forward in Michigan on Tuesday as officials unveiled a new facility in Auburn Hills that’s expected to make up to 45,000 EV chargers per year.
Most Powerful GTO Models Ever Made
If you're looking for one of the most powerful GTO models ever made, the marque never quite blasted past 400 horsepower, but the Ram Air models were notoriously underrated. The post Most Powerful GTO Models Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs
Here's a thorough look at the advantages, drawbacks, and history behind the use of iridium spark plugs in automotive vehicles. The post Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Elon Musk Celebrates The Boring Company Milestone With Prufrock II
The world’s richest person is the CEO of several companies and also sits on the board of directors of others. Here’s a look at what’s going on with The Boring Company, a company founded by Elon Musk in 2016. What Happened: Musk, who serves as the CEO...
todaysemobility.com
OGP's TurnCheck Series-14 shaft measurement system
TurnCheck systems are precision optical instruments measuring shafts, cylinders, and other turned, ground, or extruded parts in the most demanding shop floor environments. The fully telecentric large field of view optics and highly collimated light at a constant wavelength result in a crisp, uniformly magnified image with no edge effects or exclusion zones. TurnCheck systems scan and measure all points and features automatically, handling the full range of dimensions and tolerances found on shafts and cylinders.
Global Power Technologies Launches Ultra-Reliable, High-Efficiency and Low-Emissions MX PrimeGen Power Generator, for Off-Grid Applications up to 6.0 kVA Net
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Global Power Technologies (GPT), Inc., a leader in off-grid power solutions announced today the launch of their new MX PrimeGen Power Generator, representing their latest offering in ultra-reliable, uninterrupted power with efficient fuel consumption and low emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005306/en/ Field photo of GPT’s MX PrimeGen Power Generator. (Photo: Business Wire)
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
torquenews.com
Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
