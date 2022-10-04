ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

Getting it Done

The work on the bridge in Essex is coming along. Admittedly, I don’t know much about this project, but I have driven past it once every other week or so while construction has been underway. I’m sure everyone who drives past it more often will be happy to have it done. Personally, I miss seeing all the kids lined up jumping into the creek. It seemed like quite the rite of passage. I know that stopped a few years back….and I’m sure safety was an issue…but I loved seeing those kids enjoying simple summer fun.
ESSEX, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Gloucester, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA
Boston

Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29

The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

New collaborative police patrol aims to curtail speeding on Everett Turnpike

NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have partnered to address rising concerns from residents regarding aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike as well as some of the main roads throughout the city of Nashua. In conjunction with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, state...
NASHUA, NH
capecod.com

One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy

BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy