fallriverreporter.com
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Getting it Done
The work on the bridge in Essex is coming along. Admittedly, I don’t know much about this project, but I have driven past it once every other week or so while construction has been underway. I’m sure everyone who drives past it more often will be happy to have it done. Personally, I miss seeing all the kids lined up jumping into the creek. It seemed like quite the rite of passage. I know that stopped a few years back….and I’m sure safety was an issue…but I loved seeing those kids enjoying simple summer fun.
WCVB
Man with rifle discovered at Massachusetts Amazon facility under construction
REVERE, Mass. — A 41-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested after first responders received a report of an armed man on an Amazon property that is still under construction. Revere police responded to the facility located at the old Showcase Cinemas at 565 Squire Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police...
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
New Hampshire student sparks outrage over racist homecoming proposal
Warning: This story includes an image depicting a racist statement. An image circulating social media of a student at Trinity High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, asking a girl to homecoming via slavery reference has come under fire by the community and thousands on social media. The image features a...
Wilmington Apple
SCAM ALERT: Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Urges Residents To Be Alert For Phone Scams
MEDFORD, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office wants area residents to be aware of continuing phone scams in which perpetrators pose as members of law enforcement. This type of scam has been reported nationally as well as within Middlesex County. These arrest scams take many forms, but in...
fallriverreporter.com
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
NECN
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
Officials say man used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers to transform $1 bills into $100
A Quincy man used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, printers and other items to turn $1 bills into $100, according to court documents. Victor Cardona, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of counterfeiting U.S. currency. He was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in October 2019 and indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2019.
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
manchesterinklink.com
Man dies after jumping into Merrimack River from Bridge Street bridge
MANCHESTER, NH – A “swift water” rescue was mounted Thursday afternoon after reports of a man jumping off the Bridge Street Bridge brought crews from Manchester Fire Department. However the man, whose name was not yet released, died at CMC a short time later. Just before noon...
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
WMUR.com
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
Mother demanding answers after daughter attacked during recess
BOSTON — A disturbing video shows a group of middle school students beating up a student during recess at Young Achievers School in Boston. “Sick to my stomach, completely sick to my stomach,” said Tina Trent, the victim’s mother. Trent says her 8th grade daughter has been...
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
manchesterinklink.com
New collaborative police patrol aims to curtail speeding on Everett Turnpike
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have partnered to address rising concerns from residents regarding aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike as well as some of the main roads throughout the city of Nashua. In conjunction with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, state...
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
