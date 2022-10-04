Read full article on original website
Gamespot
The_Candy_Man
Raises hand alsoI just want to know how an archer who worships Artemis is also a ninja? Did the art of the oni go astray? I would laugh but I don’t want to be rude. Candy! Come get your candy!. @kaizergenocide: that’s how I remember it. Or something to...
Gamespot
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Location Guide | Cyberpunk 2077
In this Cyberpunk: Edgerunners location guide, we take you from Arasaka Tower and the Corpo Plaza, with its holo koi fish, to the Megabuildings of Santa Domingo and Japantown, where characters like David Martinez and Lucy reside. From stunning views to trying to Parkour our way up a Megabuiding, this...
Gamespot
Dark Ride #1 - Here Rests
Devil Land has been the world’s premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil’s Due. But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park’s reclusive creator Arthur Dante and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#475) - October 7, 2022
It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you start your Friday off right and continue your streak into the weekend. To put a period on the work week, the Wordle gods have given players a tricky answer that might require some extra thinking on a Friday. This word isn’t uncommon necessarily, but it likely won’t be the first guess that players think of. If you haven't started the October 7 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.
Gamespot
Kaya #1 - Kaya & The Lizard-Riders Chapter One
After the destruction of their village, a young girl with a magic arm and a fighting spirit is tasked with delivering her little brother to a faraway safe haven. There, he's destined to discover the secret to overthrowing the all-powerful empire that destroyed their home.
Gamespot
October's Platinum Collection Steam Game Bundle Is Awesome
Fanatical’s Platinum Collection bundle for October is now available, offering up to seven PC games for $20. Like Fanatical’s other build-it-yourself bundle, customers select from 18 games to create their own custom bundle of seven games. You can also opt for a three-game package for $10 or five games for $15, but the $20 tier offers the best savings. All purchases also come with a coupon for 5% off a future purchase at Fanatical.
Gamespot
Blade Runner: Black Lotus #3
Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where Replicants are still hunted and feared?
Gamespot
Sweetie Candy Vigilante #1
On a snowy, icy night, Sweetie pays a visit to a NYC landmark sweet shop known as the Ice Cream Bunny, hoping to find its namesake at the helm. To her dismay, she finds the shop transformed from its once sugary splendor to a salty den of iniquity. The once-beloved store is now a front for a notorious crime syndicate, and they're not very nice at all. Sweetie uses her captivating persona and unassuming confectionary weapons to tear the place, and its gang of thugs, limb from limb - as the first step to restoring its former glory. All the while enjoying a dynamic punk rendering of the Archies' pop classic "Sugar, Sugar" on the jukebox, as heads roll - literally.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Preorders Get Big Discounts
We're about a month away from the biggest Nintendo Switch release of the year. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the ninth generation of mainline entries in the massively popular RPG series, release on November 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you haven't preordered a copy yet, you can lock in your preorder for just $49 at Super Shop with promo code SBSPKMN.
Gamespot
Steam Deck Trailer Removed After Briefly Featuring A Switch Emulator Icon
In a recent trailer for the Steam Deck, Valve's portable PC platform, you can briefly see the logo for a Nintendo Switch emulator. Shortly after the detail was discussed on social media, the trailer was removed and replaced with a new version that does away with the icon in question.
Gamespot
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals: Best Early Discounts Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some of the best exclusive games on the market, with a bunch of Zelda, Mario, and Kirby games only playable on the handheld console. They don’t often go on sale, but as we inch our way closer to Amazon’s Prime Day of 2022, retailers are slashing prices on some big titles. We expect to see even more deals during Prime Day, which runs October 11-12.
Gamespot
The Midnight Club Was Designed To Be An Ongoing Series With Multiple Seasons
Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself at Netflix with a cadre of prestigious horror limited series--from The Haunting of Hill House to Midnight Mass. He seems to have perfected the art of telling a 10-episode story that wraps up (however bleakly) the arcs of every character involved. So, it may come as a surprise to learn that his latest, The Midnight Club, is actually designed to be anything but. This new show is, pending renewal by Netflix which Flanagan says is still up in the air, designed to continue.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Push Mode Tips: Best Heroes And More Strategies
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing the new game mode Push to the hero shooter. While Overwatch 2 has had a rocky launch, with long queues, crashes, and a phone number requirement that has been mostly dropped by Blizzard, Push has provided a fun new neutral objective mode for people to enjoy. Here's how Push works and how to dominate in the new game mode.
Gamespot
Madden 23 Is Discounted For Amazon Prime Members Right Now
Madden NFL 23 is on sale for a solid price at Amazon right now. This year’s flagship football title is down to just $59 ($70) for new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S copies, saving you $11 off the normal price. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal, as it's one of the early Prime Day gaming deals that the retailer is offering ahead of the big sale on October 11-12.
Gamespot
Target Deal Days: The Biggest Savings On Games, Accessories, Monitors, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day kicks off next week, but Target has beaten Amazon to the punch by running its Deals Day event from now until October 8. Dozens of great video games, accessories, computer monitors, and other great products are on sale--including some great Switch exclusives and the best Xbox Series S deal we've seen.
Gamespot
Darth_Kira
Not sure how Mace is supposed to be above Yoda when the latter replicated his disarming of Sidious and has better accolades. There is also the question of how much Palpatine was holding back. Canon se...
Gamespot
Chainsaw Man Review - It Cuts Like A Knife, And It Feels Alright
A man with chainsaws coming out of his arms and coming out of his face sounds like something exceptionally horrific, like some sort of failed '80s horror movie with really memorable VHS cover art. However, in the realm of anime, it works perfectly. On October 11 at 9 AM PT on Crunchyroll, the first episode of Chainsaw Man arrives, and it's the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season.
