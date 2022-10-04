Read full article on original website
Former WNBA star Tiffany Jackson dead at 37
Tiffany Jackson, the record-breaking collegiate star who was a first-round draft pick in the WNBA, has died. She was 37. According to a statement by the University of Texas that was obtained by the New York Post, Jackson succumbed to breast cancer after a valiant six-year battle. Jackson, who was...
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of Black Men XCEL
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announced its annual Black Men XCEL Conference returns in person after a two-year hiatus to National Harbor, Md. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, the three-day event will focus on the...
GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald To Be Honored At Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit
GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald will be among those honored at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s 2022 Black Men Xcel summit which will be held October 12 through 14 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in National Harbor, Maryland. McDonald leads more than 6,000 people dedicated to the next...
Black Bronzeville curators create Fortunehouse, a gallery space for the community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Young, Black and successful: Two young curators are changing the narrative and bringing art into the Bronzeville neighborhood. They opened a Black-owned art gallery near 44th and Cottage Grove. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside."He sold this piece earlier today." Fortunehouse Bronzeville, an art gallery and event center is small and modest, but their pieces are bold. "We're trying to create an environment that can be progressive for us Black people and the community overall." As curators and entrepreneurs, 22-year-old Makafui Searcy and 20-year-old Ryel Williams came up with the idea to open a Black-owned...
Black Enterprise to Honor Chairman of Citizens Bancshares Corp at 2022 Black Men Xcel Summit
BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Black Men XCEL Summit Awards will honor Ray M. Robinson, chairman of Citizens Bancshares Corporation, next Wednesday. The annual awards ceremony will take place during the summit’s three-day conference (Oct. 12-14) at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, MD. In “celebrating the best of who...
Fred Hampton Jr.’s mentee says Black community needs to adopt veganism
It means more than a meal for Elihu Israel. When you walk through the doors of Vegan World Cafe on the West Sside of Chicago and see a mural of him and his wife Latricia Estese on the left wall, a calming spirit already touches your soul. A mentee of...
