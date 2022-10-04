ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Former WNBA star Tiffany Jackson dead at 37

Tiffany Jackson, the record-breaking collegiate star who was a first-round draft pick in the WNBA, has died. She was 37. According to a statement by the University of Texas that was obtained by the New York Post, Jackson succumbed to breast cancer after a valiant six-year battle. Jackson, who was...
LONGVIEW, TX
Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of Black Men XCEL

Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announced its annual Black Men XCEL Conference returns in person after a two-year hiatus to National Harbor, Md. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, the three-day event will focus on the...
SOCIETY
CBS Chicago

Black Bronzeville curators create Fortunehouse, a gallery space for the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Young, Black and successful: Two young curators are changing the narrative and bringing art into the Bronzeville neighborhood. They opened a Black-owned art gallery near 44th and Cottage Grove. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside."He sold this piece earlier today." Fortunehouse Bronzeville, an art gallery and event center is small and modest, but their pieces are bold. "We're trying to create an environment that can be progressive for us Black people and the community overall." As curators and entrepreneurs, 22-year-old Makafui Searcy and 20-year-old Ryel Williams came up with the idea to open a Black-owned...
VISUAL ART
