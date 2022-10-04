ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

#Retail Trade
Manufacturing
Economy
Jobs
Berwyn Firm Ranks Among CNBC’s Top-Rated Financial Advisory Firms of 2022

Berwyn-based Kistler-Tiffany Advisors is one of the top-rated financial advisory firms of 2022, according to the fourth annual CNBC FA 100 ranking. The ranking recognizes advisory firms that assist their clients in successfully navigating their financial lives. The ranking was determined using a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC and AccuPoint Solutions. Several key factors included the number of years in the business, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, total assets under management, and total accounts under management.
CNBC

Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'

More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
Fortune

CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers

As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
constructiondive.com

Help Wanted: Highlighting grassroots construction recruitment efforts

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of labor. The challenge of recruiting workers to the industry has only increased in an era where young people see college increasingly advertised as the best or only option for building their careers. But across the country, employers, nonprofits, labor groups and individuals...
cheddar.com

As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech

Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
Investopedia

Worker Shortage Holds Up Hiring at Small Businesses

Grappling with a shortage of workers continues to be a top issue for small business owners, with over a fifth, or 22% of those surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) saying it is the single most important problem in business. Over half, or 64% reported hiring or...
The Associated Press

Peloton to cut 500 jobs as turnaround efforts continue

Peloton is cutting hundreds of jobs in a corporate reorganization of its stalled business as the pandemic-related surge ebbs. The maker of high-end exercise equipment cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, Peloton said Thursday. Peloton Interactive Inc. said it’s completed the vast majority of a restructuring...
ZDNet

Managers can't agree on who to hire, and it's creating big problems at work

Managers and company executives have different opinions on the talent they need to hire to get the job done – and it's making the skills gap even worse. A UK survey comprising 5,000 knowledge workers, 750 hiring managers and 400 senior decision makers by consultancy AND Digital found that people at different levels of seniority within companies have "substantially different" ideas about what skills are most needed.
