Rapid City, SD

Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
Rapid City to receive $2 million Department of Justice grant

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced Rapid City will receive a $2 million grant. That’s a portion of $100 million awarded nationwide. Part of the Safer Communities Act, the grant is called the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. It is designed to bring resources together to address issues such as homelessness, crime, and other types of crisis.
Another successful Roundup

The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
10-year-old missing boy located safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 10-year-old boy was last seen at about 8 a.m. today (Oct. 6) on the 1100 block of Wambli Drive in Rapid City, Police said. Louis Rondeau was reported missing at 10 a.m. today. Police said numerous locations have been checked but the boy has not been located. The public’s help is needed.
No snow on the ground yet, but check out how some DOT plow drivers are making sure they are ready for the fresh powder

RAPID CITY, S.D.– When the snow falls in Rapid City and anywhere across the state of South Dakota, snow plow drivers head out in full force to make sure roads and other heavily-driven areas are cleared. But before that time, drivers and state department of transportation officials got in some fun as they prepare for winter.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to sell three book titles back to the book seller. The decision comes after it’s content was deemed “inappropriate” --- by some school administrators. The three titles were “How Beautiful...
Man From South Dakota Hit, Killed By Vehicle Tuesday

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 7:28 a.m., Springfield Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue. A pedestrian had been hit...
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
Area Law Enforcement sees a rise in Fentanyl Abuse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fentanyl use across the country is an epidemic, and it’s not just a Big City problem, as law enforcement in Pennington County has seen a drastic increase in the amount of the deadly drug they’ve taken off the streets. in 2020, the United...
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
UPDATE: Missing 10-year old Louis Rondeau found safely

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 10-year-old Louis Rondeau. Police have checked numerous locations since he was reported missing at around 10:00 a.m. He was last seen at around 8:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Wambli Drive wearing blue...
Fentanyl involved in multi-vehicle crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Eglin Street and E. North Street for a report of a multi-vehicle crash that involved injuries. When police arrived on scene, they saw several vehicles including a grey Toyota Camry...
Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
